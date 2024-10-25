VisitorsCoverage Wins Prestigious 2024 Travel Weekly Magellan Silver Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace and technology company, is proud to announce that they have been recognized as a 2024 Silver Travel Weekly Magellan Award winner for their excellence in marketing as a travel insurance website and provider.

The prestigious Travel Weekly Magellan Award represents the best businesses in the travel industry, reaching new heights for website design, marketing, and travel services offered. This acknowledgement highlights the profound efforts of VisitorsCoverage to continuously improve and enhance their travel insurance website experience.

"We are incredibly proud to have been recognized with the 2024 Silver Travel Weekly Magellan award," says VisitorsCoverage CEO, Rajeev Shrivastava. "This award represents our relentless pursuit of providing an exceptional user experience and outstanding customer service in the travel insurance space."

Travel Weekly is the most influential provider of travel news, research, opinion and analysis in North America. In 2024, Travel Weekly reported a record number of entries from across the U.S. for the Magellan Awards, which are judged and overseen by a one-of-a-kind panel of top travel professionals. VisitorsCoverage is ecstatic to be named as one of the top travel industry companies this year by Travel Weekly and its esteemed panel of judges.

The complete list of Travel Weekly Magellan Award winners can be found here .

About VisitorsCoverage Inc.:

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 180 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secure and well-prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com .

