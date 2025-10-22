Visory Helps Wealth Management Firms Face Regulators and Clients with Cybersecurity Confidence

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity is no longer optional for wealth management firms; it's a necessity. As regulators tighten requirements and clients become increasingly concerned about data security, firms are left asking a critical question: How confident are we that ourcybersecurity plan will withstand scrutiny?

Visory, a trusted provider of managed technology and cybersecurity services for the financial industry, is helping firms answer that question with SecureAudit, the smart first step for any business seeking to reduce risk, build trust, and meet today's growing cybersecurity expectations.

"With SecureAudit, firms don't just check a box. They gain immediate insight into what's working, what's not, and where they may be exposed," said Brett Helgeson, CEO of Visory. "It's about giving advisors clarity and confidence before compliance becomes urgent or a client starts asking tough questions."

SecureAudit was spotlighted at the 2025 Bob Veres Insider's Forum, where Visory guided wealth management leaders through the same hard questions SecureAudit is designed to address:

If a client asked today, "How safe is my data?" how comfortable would you feel answering?

Where is the biggest gap between what you have in place and what clients or regulators expect?

Why firms start with SecureAudit:

Immediate Insight: Benchmark your firm against SEC, FTC/GLBA, ISO 27001, and other governing standards.

Available as a standalone engagement or as a foundation for a deeper security program. Avoid Surprises : See what regulators and cybercriminals would find, before they do.

: See what regulators and cybercriminals would find, before they do. Low Lift, Quick Results: Typically completed in 30 - 45 days with just 4 - 6 hours of your team's time.

Led by seasoned compliance and security engineers, not just automated tools. Future-Ready: Findings can be directly integrated into SecureCompliance, Visory's ongoing program for long-term security success.

What SecureAudit Delivers:

A tailored assessment against your industry's cybersecurity framework

External vulnerability scans of websites, Microsoft 365 tenants, and IPs

Internal interviews and documentation review

A written summary of risks, gaps, and prioritized recommendations

SecureAudit provides firms with visibility into their blind spots, clarity about their risk posture, and a practical plan to strengthen their defenses. In an environment where regulators, clients, and cybercriminals all demand more, it's the starting point every wealth management firm needs.

