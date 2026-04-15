VISTA ADVANCES NON-STOP INTERCONTINENTAL TRAVEL WITH GLOBAL 8000 NEXT-GENERATION FLEET

World's leading private aviation group celebrates the first Bombardier Global 8000 business jets to its roster, with full fleet of 18 to come by year end

DUBAI, UAE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, today announced Vista Members are among the first to experience the Bombardier Global 8000, the world's fastest civil aircraft since the Concorde, as it welcomed the first to its fleet.

VISTA’S GLOBAL 8000

This introduction marks the beginning of upgrades to Vista's current Global 7500 aircraft, with two per month planned — leading to the full fleet of 18 being operational as Global 8000 jets by year end and in turn marking the largest subscription fleet available of this revolutionary jet. The schedule will introduce performance enhancements through advanced engineering and software upgrades, supporting more direct ultra-long-range routes, and building on Vista's established global presence and extensive reach of over 200 countries and territories. This reflects growing demand for journeys connecting continents, such as Europe and Asia, along with continued requirements for both business and leisure travel.

The program has been certified by safety and governmental agencies around the world, including Transport Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), demonstrating continual progress toward next-generation performance standards.

Setting a new standard for private aviation ultra-long-range travel

More than exceptional design and proven performance improvements, the Global 8000 is the flagship of a new era. An increased range of 8,000 nautical miles means even greater coverage than ever before. While the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production of just 2,691 feet, helps to maintain the premium passenger experience Members have come to expect from Vista, so that they can arrive at destination rested, refreshed and ready to perform.

"These developments mark another important milestone in Vista's ongoing commitment to operating the most advanced fleet in private aviation," said Thomas Flohr, Founder and Chairman of Vista. "For our Members, greater speed and extended range translate directly into practical benefits such as reaching their destination faster or travelling more efficiently with direct flights. With more Members flying further and more frequently, these capabilities allow us to offer greater flexibility while maintaining the consistency and service that sets Vista apart."

The introduction of Global 8000 performance capabilities follows the Group's and its commonly controlled entities' recently announced agreement with Bombardier for 40 firm Challenger 3500 aircraft with 120 additional purchase options, solidifying the special relationship between the two companies.

"The Global 8000 stands apart as a truly no compromise aircraft, delivering unmatched speed, exceptional comfort and industry-leading field performance," Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier added. "With the addition of the Global 8000 to its fleet, Vista will offer its customers the best of what is possible in the industry."

With this development, Vista reinforces its position as the industry's most scaled, resilient and future-oriented private aviation group, investing to deliver unmatched availability, consistency and service worldwide.

In addition to operating the world's largest global private aviation platform, Vista has distinguished itself within the industry for providing a unique membership model offering convenient access without the ownership expenses.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact: Jennifer Farquhar, [email protected]

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation—innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

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SOURCE Vista