Vista's XO Expands Global Access for Its Members

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XO, part of the world's leading global private aviation group, Vista, today announces greater global access to aircraft and a growing portfolio of curated events and lifestyle experiences for its Members.

XO Expands Global Access for Its Members

According to The Knight Frank Wealth Report 2025[1], high-net-worth individuals increasingly prioritize lifestyle experiences and exclusive networks as part of their wealth strategy, underscoring a shift toward curated access and community-based value creation. Membership through XO reflects this shift, positioning private aviation as both a mobility solution and a gateway to a broader ecosystem of access and connection.

With an established presence in the United States and continued expansion across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, XO serves a growing base of globally mobile clients seeking seamless digital booking paired with real-world advantages.

Matteo Atti, Chief Marketing Officer at Vista, "Today's global flyers expect more than access to aircraft. They expect transparency, flexibility, and meaningful advantages that extend beyond the journey. They want a seamless ecosystem that anticipates their needs, unlocks exclusive opportunities, and delivers value at every touchpoint — in the air and on the ground."

Membership designed to reward momentum

Membership through XO is designed to deliver increasing value the more Members fly. Frequent engagement unlocks greater benefits, including loyalty credits, priority fleet access during peak travel periods, and enhanced flexibility when booking.

As fleet availability grows worldwide, Members benefit from greater aircraft choice and transparency, while confirmed aircraft details and upfront pricing ensure that what is booked is exactly what is flown.

Access beyond the aircraft

Membership extends far beyond flight. As an XO Insider, Members gain curated access to sporting, cultural, and business events that enrich every journey. They also enjoy Vista House hospitality, connecting with XO and VistaJet clients within the broader Vista community.

In 2026, Members will have priority access to some of the world's most sought-after events, including Vista House in Augusta during the most highly anticipated golf tournaments of the year, the Miami and Monaco Grand Prix, and key moments surrounding the summer football championships across North Americathe FIFA World Cup.

Tailored private aviation for every flyer

Through Membership, clients access the safety and service levels of the Vista ecosystem without long-term commitments, perfectly aligning with the dynamic lifestyles of today's global travelers. Vista serves a range of travelers: from business leaders to entrepreneurs, private individuals and second-generation wealth, all seeking choice, efficiency and freedom.

Vista's leading brands, VistaJet and XO, provide private aviation solutions for every type of traveler. VistaJet delivers guaranteed, subscription-style global service on its iconic silver and red Vista Members' fleet, while XO offers flexible, on demand access to one of the world's largest fleets, with over 2,000 vetted aircraft ranging from light jets for regional travel to large-cabin aircraft for long-haul journeys.

Building on its position as the largest private jet marketplace, XO continues to grow its global fleet and deepen luxury and lifestyle partnerships, providing Members with greater choice and flexibility wherever they travel. In 2026, XO will continue expanding its portfolio of luxury lifestyle partnerships and destination-led access, with additional experiences to be announced throughout the year.

For the latest, visit FlyXO.com/benefits

About XO

XO is part of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company, covering 96% of the world. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

As the world's premiere private aviation network, XO offers access to one of the most extensive fleets in the industry from light jets to ultra-long-range aircraft including the unrivaled global Vista Members' fleet.

XO can always provide the perfect plane for your chosen destination. Aviation experts and client services teams can be reached around the clock in all time zones to guide your choices and individually tailor each flight experience.

Booking through XO is flexible, efficient, and immediate with no required ownership or long-term commitment. Membership offers additional benefits.

More XO information and news at www.flyxo.com

XO Global LLC is not a direct air carrier and does not operate any aircraft. All flights will be operated by properly licensed U.S. or foreign air carriers. All services are subject to the terms and conditions available at flyxo.com/legal. Fla. Seller of Travel Ref. No. ST42114.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value — anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

"Vista" is a trade name for Vista Global Holding Limited. Vista does not operate any aircraft. All flights are performed by properly licensed operators, which may include VistaJet Limited or VistaJet GmbH as well as FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers Western Air Charter, Inc. (DBA Vista America), Jet Select, LLC (DBA Vista America), and Talon Air LLC.

[1] https://www.knightfrank.com/wealthreport

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930725/XO_Expanded_Access_HERO.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2755695/5856677/Vista_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vista