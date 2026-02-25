The Highest FAA Standard of Recognition for Aviation Maintenance Excellence

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista America, operating partner for the Vista Members' fleet, serving VistaJet and XO clients, has been awarded the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Diamond Award of Excellence, the highest FAA distinction for maintenance training in the United States. This recognition reflects the company's steadfast commitment to safety, technical expertise, and continuous investment in its people and systems.

Significance of the FAA Diamond Award

Vista America Achieves FAA Diamond Award of Excellence

The Diamond Award of Excellence, bestowed by the United States Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration, recognizes organizations that uphold the highest standards of safety, training, and regulatory compliance. To earn this award, 100% of eligible maintenance technicians must complete a year-long specialized training program. This comprehensive curriculum covers advanced aircraft systems, complex regulations, and critical safety procedures, underscoring Vista America's rigorous approach to aviation maintenance and technician proficiency.

This level of commitment directly enhances operational reliability and passenger safety, providing clients with confidence in every aspect of their flight experience. It demonstrates a proactive dedication to exceeding industry benchmarks rather than merely meeting them, reinforcing Vista America's reputation as a trusted leader in the aviation sector and ensuring reliable, safe service on every flight.

David Stanley, President of Vista America: "Earning the FAA Diamond Award of Excellence reflects the discipline, expertise, and accountability our technicians bring to every aircraft, every day. I'm incredibly proud of our team for continually raising the standard of what operational excellence looks like in business aviation."

Building on a Legacy of Safety and Innovation

This latest recognition follows several significant milestones for Vista America. The company recently unveiled an in-house flight simulator at its Columbus, Ohio headquarters, enhancing its training capabilities, and has achieved Triple Crown safety status, a top-tier industry distinction that includes Wyvern Wingman Pro, ARGUS Platinum Elite, and IS-BAO Stage 3.

The company has also been at the forefront of implementing Evidence-Based Training (EBT) principles in the United States, mirroring the pioneering efforts of its operating partner, VistaJet Limited, the first business aviation company globally to receive formal approval for EBT. This leadership continues to set benchmarks for safety and training within the aviation industry, consistently upholding the highest standards of operational integrity.

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista — the world's leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Through its operational expertise, infrastructure and team of world-class aviation professionals, Vista America provides flight operations, maintenance and aircraft management services of the highest standard. Vista America's commitment to safety leadership is recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the industry's most distinguished audit organizations.

Vista America operates the Vista Members' fleet in the U.S., providing private fliers with access both domestically and internationally across Vista's global network, covering 96% of the world.

More Vista America information at www.vistaamerica.com

The Vista America brand is comprised of FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers JetSelect, LLC and Western Air Charter, Inc., each with the right to the trade name of, and doing business as, "Vista America". Vista Global Holding Limited ("Vista") maintains a non-controlling minority interests in the Vista America carriers, which do not own aircraft, but rather manage aircraft for third parties, including for Vista subsidiaries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918838/Vista_America.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2810720/5820197/Vista_America_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vista America