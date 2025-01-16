VISTA AND TRI STATE CHARTER ANNOUNCE AN EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER PRIVATE SHUTTLE OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the leading global business aviation company, and Tri State Charter, one of the largest operators of VIP Bombardier CRJ and Challenger 850 aircraft, announced today a partnership agreement aimed at expanding and enhancing per-seat shuttle operations to and from premium leisure destinations in the U.S.

The partnership, operated under Tri State's new luxury travel brand, Slate Aviation®, will initially build on Vista's existing XO branded shuttle service between New York and South Florida, with newly refurbished cabins and upgraded on-board services introduced to certain airport pairs starting in March.

Slate's 18-seat all-business-class CRJ-200 aircraft will offer the most comfortable and luxurious travel option between the Northeast and Florida, with private terminal departures from several convenient NYC airports (including select member-only terminals), nearly 50 inches of legroom and extendable foot and leg-rests at every seat, improved Wi-Fi and on-board streaming entertainment, along with gourmet dining and wine service by Slate's highly trained cabin attendants.

The partnership represents another step in XO's strategy to expand its instantly bookable private travel offering provided by industry leading operators. By joining XO's intuitive booking platform with Slate's CRJ specific fleet scale and infrastructure, current XO clients, as well as newly welcomed customers, will enjoy a smoother experience, exciting new service amenities, and the introduction of additional destinations unveiled throughout the year.

To book, visit www.flyxo.com or download the XO mobile app on the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit flyslate.com and www.vistaglobal.com

SOURCE Tri State Charter