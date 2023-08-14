VISTA BANK CONTINUES ITS FLORIDA EXPANSION WITH THE ADDITION OF SIX SEASONED FLORIDA BANKING PROFESSIONALS

New Team Members Bring a Combined 120+ Years of Financial Industry Experience

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Bank announced today that it had added six banking professionals to its Florida team. Joining Bank President Dan R. Sheehan are respected Florida bankers Michael Woody, Mandi Friedman, Steven Quinn, Melissa Norman, Cindy Rey, and Jill Garic. All six industry experts previously worked with Mr. Sheehan and are excited to reunite and lead Vista's expansion into the Florida market.

New Vista Bank team members Michael Woody, Mandi Friedman, Steven Quinn, and Melissa Norman confer with Bank President Dan Sheehan about the Florida expansion. The team regularly collaborates in the new banking center conference room in Divosta Towers at 3835 PGA Boulevard, Suite 305, in Palm Beach Gardens. (PRNewsfoto/Vista Bank)

"I am pleased to welcome Michael, Steve, Mandi, Cindy, Melissa, and Jill to Vista Bank," said Sheehan. "Having this team join me in launching Vista's entrance into South Florida is truly a full-circle moment. These leaders have a great reputation, appreciate the value of working in an entrepreneurial environment, thrive when working together, and have earned the respect of numerous business leaders across the state. An integral part of our prior success, I know they will be invaluable as we expand Vista Bank across the Florida marketplace."

"We are truly humbled to have each of these incredibly talented bankers join the Vista team," added the Bank's CEO, John D. Steinmetz. "And we look forward to supporting them as they provide South Florida entrepreneurs with Vista Bank's private banking concierge-level service."

Michael Woody joined the Bank as Executive Vice President and Florida Market President. With over 18 years of financial industry experience, Michael previously served as Chief Lending Officer for Professional Bank and held management roles at BankUnited and TD Bank.

Steven Quinn joined the Bank as Florida's Chief Credit Officer. Also bringing 15 years of banking experience to the team, Steven spent most of his career at TD Bank and Professional Bank, managing the commercial bank underwriting team and overseeing the loan approval process.

Mandi Friedman joined the Bank as a Private Banker and Senior Vice President of Lending. One of the top residential mortgage originators in South Florida, Mandi's 25 years of experience included roles with Professional Bank and BankUnited. In addition to mortgage origination, Friedman is a seasoned Private Banker with significant experience managing extensive depository relationships.

Cindy Rey joined the Bank as a Private Banker and Vice President of Lending. Bringing over 25 years of banking experience to the team, she will provide direct support for Private Banking clients, assist in opening new client accounts, and onboard new loans.

Melissa Norman joined the Bank as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Management. Bringing over 20 years of banking experience with community and multi-national banks to her new role, Melissa will assist with project management, portfolio management, loan administration, and loan operations.

Jill Garic joined the Bank as Banking Center Manager, Vice President for Palm Beach Gardens. Bringing over 25 years of banking experience to the team, Jill previously managed branch locations for Professional Bank as the District Branch Operations Manager and will create a first-class client experience in her new role.

Mr. Woody, Mr. Quinn, Ms. Norman, and Ms. Garic are currently officing with Mr. Sheehan in Vista Bank's Palm Beach Divosta Towers banking center at 3835 PGA Boulevard, Suite 305, in Palm Beach Gardens. Ms. Friedman and Ms. Rey will office at 1900 Glades Road in Boca Raton.

Last month, Vista Bank announced the opening of its premier Florida banking center, the first location outside the state of Texas in its rich century-old history. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and consistently named one of the state's top commercial banks, Vista is known as the "Entrepreneurs' Bank," serving small and middle-market companies while offering private banking services to qualified clients. The Bank, which currently has approximately $1.9 billion in total assets, credits its strong investor base and depository relationships as the catalyst for the Florida expansion.

Recently ranked #20 out of 610 banks between $1-5 billion in assets nationally by CB Resource, Inc., Vista Bank's focus on core banking fundamentals, including capital, liquidity, strategic M&A, and attracting and retaining the strongest talent in the industry positioned the Bank to capitalize on opportunities like the expansion.

Vista's 'Entrepreneurs Banking Entrepreneurs' approach, marked by bankers who share their client's work ethic and sense of urgency, has grown the Bank's asset size by approximately 700% in the last decade. Coming off the most robust financial year in the Bank's 111-year history, Vista reported peer-leading balance sheet strength with 16.04% of total assets in cash and 23.44% in liquid assets, along with 14.53% Common Equity Tier 1 capitalization on its Q2 2023 call report. Additionally, Vista's Securities portfolio comprises only 7.40% of total assets.

About Vista Bank

Best known as the Entrepreneurs' Bank, Vista Bank serves markets across North, Central, West Texas, and South Florida through its Banking Centers and emerging digital presence. With a Private Client offering, over 200 team members, almost $2 billion in assets, and a rich 111-year history of Entrepreneurs Banking Entrepreneurs, Vista offers innovative solutions to personal and commercial clients alike while never sacrificing its top priority – putting People First. Learn more about Vista Bank, consistently recognized regionally and nationally as a top-rated financial institution, leading commercial bank, best workplace, best leadership team, and best in customer service.

