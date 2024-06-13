Vista Residential Partners Announces C-Suite Executives to Form New Leadership of Company

ATLANTA, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, the national multifamily development firm, has appointed three new C-Suite Executives to take over the day-to-day functions of running the fast-growing company.

Michael Neyhart will now serve as Chief Operating Officer for VRP Lee Novak will now serve as Chief Development Officer for VRP Scott Hartley will not serve as Chief Investment Officer for VRP

Michael Neyhart, former Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Neyhart will run all aspects of general operations for the Company. He will oversee day-to-day operations including human resources, investor relations, legal matters, in-house accounting, and asset management. During his 13 years with Vista, Neyhart has been involved with the acquisition and development of over 5,500 units with a total capitalization exceeding $900 million.

Lee Novak, former Managing Director and Regional Partner, has been promoted to Chief Development Officer. In his new role, Novak will oversee all Company development projects and will have overall responsibility for all new developments nationwide. He will be creating, implementing, managing, and executing the overall development strategy for the Company with the goal of building and maintaining a robust and profitable pipeline. Providing leadership and direction to the development team across all markets, Lee brings 25 years of experience in development.

Scott Hartley, former Managing Director and Regional Partner, has been promoted to Chief Investment Officer. In his new role, Hartley is responsible for leading all investment activities including executing debt and equity financing activities, developing and maintaining relationships with lenders and investors, and managing the disposition of assets. Prior to joining Vista, Scott was responsible for originating over $1.8 billion worth of real estate investments with Nationwide Insurance.

This shift in leadership has been planned since the beginning of implementing the national expansion of Vista. The installation of the new C-Suite will allow Eduardo de Guardiola to transition to Chairman Emeritus role after his 25-year successful run as Chief Executive Officer. He still serves on the Investment Committee and continues to back the firm with an extremely strong balance sheet that sets up the next generation of leaders with ample capital to deploy in future investments. "After 3 years of planning and careful execution to transform Vista from a single Atlanta based office, Vista has grown into a premier multifamily development company with a nationwide footprint and the time has come for some of our most senior and experienced partners to assume leadership roles in their respective areas," says de Guardiola. "Each of these individuals has demonstrated significant expertise and leadership skills that warrant these very significant promotions, and I have full confidence that they will provide excellent leadership to Vista in the coming years."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduardo de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments and more. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the development and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

