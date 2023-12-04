Vista Residential Partners Announces Groundbreaking for 302 Unit Multifamily Development, Oak Grove Vista, in McDonough, GA

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has broken ground on Phase I of a two-phase mixed-use development, Oak Grove Vista. The development is a joint venture between Atlantic American Partners, Township Capital, and Vista Residential Partners, with financing provided by Trustmark Bank and First National Bank.

Aerial View of Oak Grove Vista Residents at Oak Grove Vista will be able to enjoy luxurious amenities along with 30,000 SF of walkable retail and restaurants.

Located in the burgeoning suburban enclave of McDonough, Georgia, Phase I of Oak Grove Vista will include 302 multifamily units defined by a low-density residential community feel with a central amenity area including a pool, gym, and club room.

The entirety of the mixed-use development will include 348 multifamily units and 40,000 square feet of commercial space along Jonesboro Road. Phase I of Oak Grove Vista will be a defining luxury asset in McDonough complemented by nearby commercial space and servicing pent-up residential demand.

The Property's strategic location off of I-75 will connect future residents to 53M SF of prime logistics and E-commerce centers, over 400,000 jobs along I-75 North, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Henry County's growing healthcare industry, and the CBD job centers of Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. McDonough is rapidly becoming a major hub for logistics and e-commerce, with over 75,000 jobs in these industries in the immediate area. This growth is indicative of the city's strategic location and its commitment to supporting next-generation industries. McDonough's logistical infrastructure is essential to the Atlanta metro area, and it is poised to play an even greater role in the decades to come.

"We are excited to expand our presence within McDonough," said Chase Beasley, Managing Director for Vista, said in the release. "This is our second community in this burgeoning pocket of Henry County, and we have strategically aligned our homes and amenities to provide a superior living experience in a location providing all of life's comforts within close proximity to downtown Atlanta."

Major economic and population growth in McDonough has been met with minimal new multifamily developments. The Property's frontage along Jonesboro Road will be further accented by an adjacent retail development Which is to include a national coffee concept, RaceTrac gas station and additional restaurant concepts.

"Henry County continues to see very strong population and job growth. Oak Grove Vista is designed to meet the growing demand for housing in this region," said Michael Neyhart, Chief Investment Officer for Vista Residential Partners. "We are excited to embark on a new relationship with the teams at Atlantic American Partners and Township Capital and are grateful for the trust they have placed in Vista".

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging 1,000 square feet, along with 8 carriage homes providing direct access garages. Designed by architect Niles Bolton, the garden-style apartments will feature stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and dining-size kitchen islands. Oak Grove Vista will also feature a luxury clubhouse, resort-style pool, co-working space, fitness center, a large pet park, 24/7 package concierge, and 40,000 SF of walkable retail and restaurants.

