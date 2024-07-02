VISTA RESIDENTIAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING FOR MAIN STREET VISTA, A 277-UNIT MIXED USE COMMUNITY IN HOLLY SPRINGS, NC

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has broken ground on 11.7 acres on the corner of N. Main Street and Holly Springs Road in Holly Springs, NC, for the development of Main Street Vista, a 277-unit mixed use community.

Located in the heart of Holly Springs, Main Street Vista is a mixed-use development with +/- 19,000 SF of vertically integrated retail space and 11,000 SF of live-work space that will be within walking distance of downtown Holly Springs.

Mainstreet Vista

Main Street Vista is conveniently located minutes from soon to be completed I-540 extension providing access to various job centers throughout the metro. Additionally, minutes from this site is the Holly Springs Bio-Tech Corridor which has seen recent investment to the tune of $4B and the creation of over 2,300 jobs. FujiFilm is currently under construction with the first phase of their $2B biotech campus which will be delivering within the year. Other notable names in this corridor include Catalyst, BioCampus, Amgen and Seqirus.

"We are incredibly excited to start construction on this landmark development in Holly Springs," says Alex Barroso, Managing Director and Regional Partner for Vista Residential Partners. "Vista is dedicated to establishing our portfolio across the Carolinas and I cannot think of a better way to make our introduction than with this unmatched mixed-use development."

Located less than 1 mile from the project is the newly opened UNC Rex Holly Springs Hospital which is home to 50 new beds and 450 employees.

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging almost 1,050 square feet. Select units will also have a ground floor office space available for lease to prospective tenants who desire to work from home. Designed by architect Niles Bolton, the garden-style apartments will feature elevator served conditioned corridors, stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and spacious balconies. Main Street Vista will also feature a luxury clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, a large central green area and pet park, 24/7 package concierge, and more.

"Alongside our institutional capital partners, Vista is excited to deliver this high-quality, mixed-use development in Holly Springs, NC," says Scott Hartley, Chief Investment Officer at Vista Residential Partners. "Main Street Vista's finish-quality and amenity-set will set a new standard for living in the area."

Dome Equities and two life insurance companies headquartered in Ohio provided financing for the project.

Krevolin & Horst, LLC, of Atlanta, Georgia, represented Vista Residential Partners in the closing.

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 and is an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in multifamily and commercial investments. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

Media contact: Natalie de Guardiola, [email protected]

SOURCE Vista Residential Partners