VISTA RESIDENTIAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES GROUNDBREAKING FOR MCALPINE VISTA, A 320-UNIT APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN CHARLOTTE, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm, has broken ground on 14 acres at 8011 Krefeld Drive Charlotte, NC, for the development of McAlpine Vista, a 320-unit apartment community.

Located in the submarket of Matthews, NC, McAlpine Vista will be comprised of 4 and 5 story residential buildings and will have direct and private access to the 6-mile long McAlpine Creek Greenway.

McAlpine Vista will be a 320-unit community located at at 8011 Krefeld Drive Charlotte, NC.

McAlpine Vista is conveniently located 15 minutes from Uptown Charlotte and just under 5 miles from the 5.6MM square feet of office space located in Southpark. Additionally, 20 minutes from this site is Ballantyne which boasts an additional 4.5MM square feet of office space.

"We are thrilled to start construction on our second project in North Carolina," says Alex Barroso, Managing Director and Partner for Vista Residential Partners. "McAlpine Vista is another testament to our dedication to establishing our portfolio across the Carolinas."

The community will offer a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes averaging almost 1,010 square feet. Designed by architect EDI International, the homes will feature stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, stone countertops, vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and spacious balconies. McAlpine Vista will also feature a luxury clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, and 24/7 package concierge. Most unique about McAlpine Vista is the direct and private access to the McAlpine Creek Greenway which extends 6 miles throughout Charlotte.

"Alongside our institutional capital partners, Vista is excited to deliver this high-quality, development in Charlotte, NC," says Scott Hartley, Chief Investment Officer at Vista Residential Partners. "McAlpine Vista's differentiated amenity-set will set a new standard for living in the area."

Parse Capital, The Hartford, and a Philadelphia-based family office provided financing for the project.

Krevolin & Horst, LLC, of Atlanta, Georgia, represented Vista Residential Partners in the closing.

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 and is an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in multifamily and commercial investments. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

Media Contact: Natalie de Guardiola, [email protected]

SOURCE Vista Residential Partners