Vista Residential Partners Announces New CEO

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Henley has been named Vista's new CEO in an announcement by Ed de Guardiola, Chairman and Founder. Scott has nearly 30 years of experience in the acquisition, development, disposition and management of multifamily real estate of all product types across every region of the U.S. During his career he has led transactions of more than 28,000 apartment units totaling $4.5 billion.

Scott Henley, Vista Residential Partners CEO

Scott spent over 20 years with Simpson Housing, a national, institutionally-owned owner, operator and developer. He ended his tenure as the Chief Investment Officer in charge of its acquisition, disposition and joint venture development programs. He also played a leading role in sourcing and managing its investment capital and served on the company's executive committee.

He also recently served in multiple roles with JLB Partners, a nationally-recognized apartment developer.

"We are proud to have Scott join us to lead Vista as it continues its drive to be a best-in-class national multifamily developer," says de Guardiola. "He has a demonstrated history of successfully scaling a large multifamily company working closely with its institutional investors, and will fully utilize that skill set driving Vista forward in its rapid growth trajectory. Scott will lead our C-suite, overseeing a robust pipeline of over 5,000 units spread across 9 regional offices, with a $1.5 billion valuation, enabling me to focus on strategic planning for the Firm's continued growth with our institutional partners, as well as mentoring our senior executives."

Scott adds to Vista's experienced leadership team and with the Firm's solid financial backing and in-house construction capabilities, the firm is poised to deliver robust risk-adjusted results and returns for its investors. In the past 6 months Vista has started construction on 4 new deals totaling almost 1,150 units in 3 new markets. Vista expects to start construction on an additional 4 projects totaling 1,150 units in two new markets in the next 6 months.

"I am thrilled and deeply honored to step into the role of CEO at Vista", says Henley. "Ed de Guardiola's vision and leadership in founding and building Vista have been nothing short of extraordinary, and I look forward to working closely with him to advance Vista's growth as a premier national developer and a leading force in real estate investment. I am excited to join such a talented team of professionals who are already driving this strategy forward with passion and expertise."

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 and is an industry leader with over 30 years of experience in multifamily and commercial investments. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities.

