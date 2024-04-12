VISTA RESIDENTIAL PARTNERS RECEIVES CITY OF PALM BEACH GARDENS APPROVAL FOR NEW LUXURY 221 UNIT MULTIFAMILY DEVELOPMENT

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 4, 2024, Vista Residential Partners, a national multifamily development firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA received City of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., approval for luxury 221-unit multifamily development, to be known as Gardens Vista Apartments.

Gardens Vista will be a luxury 221 unit multifamily development located at the intersection of Central and Victoria Falls Boulevards. The Mediterranean-style complex will include 131 one-bedroom, 72 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom apartments. The community will sit on 16 acres of the more than 50-acre tract known as Cimarron Cove.

The community is in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens and lies within 0.5 miles of I-95, and less than 1.5 miles from PGA Blvd and Gardens Mall.

The Mediterranean-style complex will include 131 one-bedroom, 72 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities feature two pickleball courts, resort style swimming pool, more than one acre of walking trails, spacious gym, interactive game room, golf simulators, co-working space, 24/7 package concierge, vehicle charging stations, and a dog park. Designed by Niles Bolton Associates, the apartments will include stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, wood plank flooring, in-unit washer and dryers, and much more.

Vista has agreed to include 10% of its units to comply with the City's workforce housing requirement. This aligns with Vista's corporate commitment to provide workforce housing with attainable rents for those who want to live, work, and play in a well-planned community with modern units and top of the line amenities.

According to Vista's CEO, Eduardo de Guardiola, the approval is the culmination of a two year effort and collaboration between Vista and its consultants, which include Urban Design Studio, Kimley Horn & Associates, Niles Bolton Architects, all of whom worked extensively and alongside the City's Planning and Zoning Staff to create a development plan that won unanimous approval from the City's staff and City Council, as well as its neighboring homeowner association.

About Vista Residential Partners: Vista Residential Partners was founded in 2000 by Eduardo de Guardiola, an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in multifamily investments. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Vista Residential Partners has 9 regional offices nationwide with a focus on the acquisition, development, and construction of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Its development pipeline consists of over 5,500 units nationwide, having an aggregate value in excess of $1.5 Billion Dollars.

Media Contact: Natalie de Guardiola, [email protected]

