Vistage acquires TEC Canada to expand CEO peer advisory in North America

SAN DIEGO and CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vistage announced it has acquired its longtime licensee, TEC Canada, to build upon the growth and impact of CEO peer advisory across Canada.

Since 1957, Vistage has brought together high-performing CEOs and business leaders through a proven leadership experience that delivers results both personally and professionally. When leaders come together in confidential peer advisory board meetings, they gain the perspective, clarity and support to become better leaders and accelerate their company's growth. Today, 45,000 members worldwide rely on Vistage to make better decisions for their businesses, families, and communities.

Vistage was founded in the United States in 1957 under the name The Executive Committee (TEC). In 1985, Dr. W. Lynn Tanner introduced peer advisory to Canada by founding TEC Canada.

"After more than 40 years of building TEC Canada, the time has come to pass this work forward," said Dr. W. Lynn Tanner, Founder of TEC Canada. "What began as a vision to support CEOs has grown into a trusted community grounded in challenge, accountability and meaningful growth. I am proud of what has been created and confident it will continue to evolve in ways that serve members and Chairs across the country."

TEC Canada has grown into a thriving community of more than 1,600 members and over 75 Chairs. As one of Vistage's longest-standing licensees, it has built a strong network of CEOs, executives and business owners committed to improving their leadership effectiveness and business outcomes.

"We've built something very special at TEC Canada — a values-driven community focused on better leadership and better decisions," said Todd Millar, who served as CEO of TEC Canada. "This next chapter creates the opportunity to extend that impact, giving our members and Chairs access to broader resources, deeper connections and a global platform to continue their growth."

Effective immediately, Pearl Gittins and Jody Milhousen will serve as Co-General Managers of TEC Canada. Gittins and Milhousen have played key roles in TEC Canada's growth over many years and bring a strong understanding of the member and Chair community.

Rob Ristagno, President of International Operations at Vistage, said, "TEC Canada has built an exceptional and enduring community of leaders committed to growth, trust and high-integrity decision-making. We are grateful for the strong foundation and look forward to working together to expand Vistage peer advisory across Canada. It's another step toward our vision of being the most trusted resource for CEOs and owners of small and midsize businesses around the world, for the decisions that matter most."

If you are interested in becoming a Vistage Chair or member in Canada, visit tec-canada.com.

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

Vistage is the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization. Since 1957 we've been guiding CEOs and owners of small and midsize businesses to greater success. It's why Vistage member companies average 21+ years, while most U.S. businesses fail within five. Today, 45,000 members in 40 countries turn to Vistage to become better leaders who drive better outcomes. Learn more at vistage.com.

SOURCE Vistage Worldwide, Inc.