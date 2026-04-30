VISTAJET UNVEILS SUMMER PRIVATE WORLD COLLECTION 2026: IMMERSIVE JOURNEYS AT THE EDGE OF THE EXTRAORDINARY

From untamed wilderness to refined escapes

LONDON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VistaJet, the world's first and only global business aviation company, announces its summer 2026 Private World collection, featuring a curated series of immersive journeys across Africa, the Arctic, North America and Europe. Seamlessly connected by its floating fleet, VistaJet continues to offer guaranteed availability and access to over 2,400 airports worldwide, delivering a consistent, residential-style experience in the sky.

VistaJet Summer Press Release 2026 VistaJet Summer Press Release 2026

This season highlights a growing shift toward "cool-cation" travel, as more people seek out milder climates and remote, nature-driven destinations. From May to September 2025, VistaJet recorded increased demand for cooler locations, with many European destinations seeing notable growth — Albania (+211%), the Czech Republic (+4%), Denmark (+4%), Iceland (+17%) and Sweden (+8%). In response, its new Private World collection centers on off-grid wilderness, polar landscapes and elevated escape experiences, blending pioneering adventure with refined comfort. This evolution also reflects a broader appetite for off-the-grid travel, where privacy, immersive isolation and untouched environments are increasingly valued — not only for their exclusivity, but for their contribution to wellbeing, mental reset and long-term health.

Developed in collaboration with leading travel designers and cultural experts, each journey offers exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to extraordinary locations — extending VistaJet's signature silver and red service beyond the cabin and into once-in-a-lifetime experiences. For summer 2026, VistaJet introduces a new series of journeys spanning Africa, the Arctic, North America and Europe — each combining pioneering adventure with refined comfort, and each seamlessly connected by the Vista Members' fleet.

Under the midnight sun — Norway's Lofoten Islands

In partnership with Cookson Adventures

Above the Arctic Circle, the Lofoten Islands offer a surreal summer playground of glacial peaks and glassy fjords bathed in endless daylight. Operating from a luxury explorer yacht, guests can join marine biologists in meaningful whale conservation or train alongside elite polar explorers and world-champion free divers.

The adventure ranges from high-speed RIB safaris and e-foiling across glassy waters to horseback riding and hikes to secluded cabins for gourmet, locally sourced lunches. The experience culminates in a dramatic zip-wire return to the yacht, where a foraging chef curates a final, celebratory feast inspired by the surrounding landscape.

Take me on a story — an Alaskan adventure

In partnership with Black Tomato

Inspired by The Call of the Wild, this nine-night Alaskan adventure invites families to step inside their own frontier story. Following the spirit of the Klondike Gold Rush, guests prospect for gold in historic mines, raft among icebergs on Spencer Glacier and ascend by helicopter to the remote Sheldon Chalet. Days unfold with glacier climbing, rappelling, and fireside storytelling led by expert guides and adventurers.

Exclusively for VistaJet, a new helicopter and glacier kayaking experience offers unprecedented access to Alaska's wilderness. Guests fly over Chugach State Park before landing beside a glacier for a guided trek across ancient ice. The journey continues by kayak through a maze of floating icebergs, offering a rare, intimate perspective of this pristine environment — before returning via a scenic rail transfer. Designed for families with children aged eight and above, the experience combines scale, safety and storytelling in equal measure.

The Fife Arms — the Uisge Retreat

In partnership with Artfarm

At The Fife Arms, the Uisge Retreat invites guests to reconnect with the restorative power of water during a three-night stay in the heart of the Scottish Highlands. A guided waterfall walk through Royal Deeside immerses guests in the elemental beauty of the landscape, while in-house experiences focus on relaxation and renewal. The sensory power of water will be experienced in a Ghillie-led waterfall walk through the breathtaking scenery of Royal Deeside.

Further moments of rest and rejuvenation await inside the hotel. A bespoke treatment using ishga's seaweed-based products restores balance, followed by moments of indulgence — from afternoon tea overlooking the River Clunie to whisky tastings celebrating uisge beatha, the "water of life." Evenings conclude with seasonal Scottish dining, leaving guests refreshed, grounded and deeply reconnected to nature.

Namibia & Madagascar — from shipwrecks to baobabs

In partnership with Cookson Adventures

This ultimate African adventure pairs Namibia's stark, cinematic landscapes with Madagascar's lush biodiversity. In Sossusvlei, guests witness towering red dunes from above by hot air balloon before embarking on a bespoke three-night self-drive expedition across the Great Sand Sea and the haunting Skeleton Coast — sleeping under the stars in a fully custom-built camp created exclusively for VistaJet.

The journey continues into Madagascar's remote jungles and private islands, where helicopter-led exploration reveals ancient baobab avenues, rare lemurs and vibrant local cultures. From vast salt flats to refined, off-grid accommodations, this experience balances raw wilderness with exceptional comfort.

Chesa Marchetta — Sils Maria

In partnership with Artfarm

Located in the heart of Sils Maria, Chesa Marchetta has been reimagined as a 13-bedroom design-led retreat, blending alpine heritage with contemporary cultural sensibility. Once a celebrated gathering place for artistic luminaries including Gerhard Richter and Jean-Michel Basquiat, the property has been sensitively redeveloped by architect Luis Laplace.

Guests are invited to experience a slower pace of life, with curated dining, mountain exploration and an atmosphere that honours both its storied past and modern alpine elegance.

Commemorate America's 250th Anniversary

In partnership with Brush Creek Ranch

Celebrate the country's 250th anniversary with the true spirit of the American West at Brush Creek Ranch. Set across more than 30,000 acres in Wyoming's North Platte River Valley, this all-inclusive retreat offers a rare blend of heritage, adventure and refined luxury.

Guests can take part in authentic Western pursuits — from horseback riding and cattle drives to fly fishing, rodeos and ATV exploration — while younger travellers enjoy dedicated programmes and outdoor adventures. Culinary experiences reflect a true pasture-to-plate philosophy, with ranch-raised Wagyu, artisanal cheeses and award-winning spirits from the on-site distillery.

From hands-on cookery and whiskey experiences to evenings beneath vast, star-filled skies, this is a celebration of American spirit — past, present and future — set against one of the country's most breathtaking landscapes.

About VistaJet

VistaJet is the first and only global business aviation company. On the unrivaled Vista Members' fleet of over 200 aircraft, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to over 200 countries and territories, covering 96% of the world. Founded over 20 years ago, the company pioneered an innovative business model where customers are granted access to an entire fleet while paying only for the hours they fly, free of the responsibilities and asset risks linked to aircraft ownership and fractional ownership. VistaJet's signature Program membership offers customers a bespoke subscription of flight hours on its fleet of mid and long-range jets, to fly them anytime, anywhere, with as little as 24 hours' notice. VistaJet is part of Vista Global Holding (Vista) — the world's leading private aviation group, headquartered at the DIFC in Dubai, integrating a unique portfolio of companies offering asset free solutions to cover all key aspects of business aviation.

More VistaJet information and news at www.vistajet.com

VistaJet Limited is a European air carrier that operates 9H registered aircraft under its Maltese Air Operator Certificate No. MT-17. VistaJet US Inc. is an air charter broker that does not operate aircraft. VistaJet-owned and U.S.-registered aircraft are operated by properly licensed U.S. direct air carriers, including XOJET Aviation LLC (DBA Vista America), JetSelect LLC (DBA Vista America), Western Air Charter Inc (DBA Vista America), and Red Wing Aeroplane LLC (DBA Vista America).

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SOURCE VistaJet