Visteon Announces Participation in Upcoming Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the fourth quarter of 2025:

Baird Global Industrial Conference (CFO Fireside chat), Chicago, Illinois – November 12, 2025- 9:05 a.m. Central Time

Nasdaq Investor Conference, London, United Kingdom – December 9, 2025

A live webcast and replay of the Baird fireside chat will be available through the "Events and Presentations" section under "Investor Relations" on Visteon's website at www.investors.visteon.com.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit www.investors.visteon.com.

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

