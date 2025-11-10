Visteon Announces Participation in Upcoming Fourth Quarter 2025 Investor Conferences

News provided by

Visteon Corporation

Nov 10, 2025, 09:00 ET

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in the fourth quarter of 2025:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference (CFO Fireside chat), Chicago, Illinois – November 12, 2025- 9:05 a.m. Central Time
  • Nasdaq Investor Conference, London, United Kingdom – December 9, 2025

A live webcast and replay of the Baird fireside chat will be available through the "Events and Presentations" section under "Investor Relations" on Visteon's website at www.investors.visteon.com.

Please note that event participation and specific dates are subject to change. For the latest information, please visit www.investors.visteon.com.

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 18 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities. In 2024, the Company recorded annual sales of approximately $3.87 billion and secured $6.1 billion in new business. For more information, visit visteon.com.

Kris Doyle
Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Visteon Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Visteon Delivers Strong Third Quarter 2025 Margin Expansion and Cash Generation

Visteon Delivers Strong Third Quarter 2025 Margin Expansion and Cash Generation

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) today reported third quarter financial results. Highlights include: Sales of $917 million Net income of $57 million...
Visteon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share

Visteon Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.275 Per Share

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics