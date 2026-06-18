Visteon Introduces D6Sigma, a New Edge AI Product Line for Industrial Automation, Developed in Close Collaboration with Qualcomm

New product line brings real-time vision AI to the factory floor — powered by Visteon's CognitoAI™ -IoT platform and Qualcomm Dragonwing™ AI-enabled processors.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 18, 2026 Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global leader in automotive technology, today introduced D6Sigma, a new edge AI product line for industrial automation developed in close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Built on Visteon's CognitoAI™ -IoT platform and Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series processors, the product line brings real-time intelligence to the production line — turning multiple camera streams into actionable operational events and helping manufacturers raise quality, uptime, and safety across their operations.

Inside Visteon's own plants, it is already running a proven set of use cases, including vision-based quality inspection, real-time line monitoring, and worker safety.

"This is a defining moment for Visteon. The AI and hardware expertise that transformed the cockpit is now reshaping the factory floor, and D6Sigma is just the beginning," said Sachin Lawande, President and CEO, Visteon. "We are proving the technology in our own manufacturing plants first, which gives us real conviction in its value to manufacturers worldwide. Collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, we are accelerating that path to market. We have never been more confident in AI-driven products and vertical integration as engines of growth – and we intend to move fast."

A Broad, Open Catalogue of Use Cases towards Solutions

CognitoAI™-IoT runs on Qualcomm Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series processors, performing complex AI inference locally at the point of capture with the low latency and reliability manufacturing environments require. Together, Qualcomm Technologies integrations across Dragonwing™ IQ9 Series processors, Edge Impulse as the foundational MLOps layer, Qualcomm® Insight Platform for Gen AI-powered video analytics with on-device intelligence, and FoundriesFactory for fleet-scale device management provide a unified, production-ready edge AI stack. This foundation helps manufacturers move from isolated AI use cases to scalable industrial solutions.

The product line addresses a wide range of factory-floor needs, with representative use cases including:

Quality inspection and defect / rework detection

Line monitoring, Andon, and micro-stoppage detection

Worker safety and PPE compliance

Change-over (SMED) and assembly-step verification

AGV / AMR traffic and material-flow monitoring

Custom, manufacturer-defined use cases built on CognitoAI™-IoT

Line monitoring illustrates the value. Мicro-stoppages — brief, frequent halts lasting seconds to a few minutes — are individually minor but collectively a leading cause of lost productivity, and because each is so short they usually go unrecorded. CognitoAI™-IoT detects and classifies them automatically as they occur, making them visible and measurable so manufacturers can steadily reduce downtime that conventional systems miss.

Proven in Visteon's Operations, Built for the Industry

Visteon is offering D6Sigma to the broader industrial automation market, including automotive and electric-vehicle manufacturing, consumer electronics and SMT/PCB assembly, industrial and heavy manufacturing, and regulated, high-throughput sectors such as pharmaceuticals and food and beverage. Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies are engaging with manufacturers now.

"Our collaboration with Visteon began in automotive and is now accelerating into industrial IoT, where many of the same requirements for performance, reliability, and scale apply," stated Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, we're enabling a new generation of edge AI solutions that bring real-time intelligence to manufacturing environments."

About Visteon

Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is advancing mobility through innovative technology solutions that enable a software-defined future. The Company's state-of-the-art product portfolio merges digital cockpit innovations, advanced displays, AI-enhanced software solutions, and integrated EV architecture solutions. With expertise spanning passenger vehicles, commercial transportation, and two-wheelers, Visteon partners with global OEMs to create safer, cleaner, and more connected journeys. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon operates in 17 countries, employing a global network of innovation centers and manufacturing facilities.

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SOURCE Visteon Corporation