Vistex Announces its Enterprise Cloud Application for the Media Industry, built on SAP® Business Technology Platform

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistex Inc. announced today the availability of SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition as part of SAP's industry cloud for the media industry. The solution extends Intelligent ERP solutions from SAP and it is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). The solution is an integral component of the Vistex cloud portfolio with the ability to effectively manage rights and royalties in the media and entertainment industry.

Through the partnership between SAP and Vistex, this solution brings management and monetization of rights and royalties together. With a high volume of transactional data coupled with the most complex contracts management and royalty calculations, SAP Rights and Royalty Management by Vistex, cloud edition manages content, clears rights, collects and distribute royalties and supports the management of the entire end-to-end supply chain, in the cloud and within an integrated suite.

"This new solution is the culmination of many years of design and development which has created an industry-leading application capable of managing music, media, and other intellectual property rights in a single cloud-based solution. These are very exciting times as we move our offerings to the cloud," said Amos Biegun, Global Head of Rights and Royalties at Vistex.

"At SAP we support continuous innovation of cloud solutions for the media industry, and we are seeing our customers push the boundaries of their digital transformations," said Richard Whittington, Senior Vice President - Media and Entertainment, Industries and Customer Advisory at SAP. "For today's media companies, the ability to understand their rights and the ability to pay rights owners is a key part of that transformation. With this new industry cloud solution from Vistex we are able to offer our customers unique flexibility in their SAP S/4HANA deployments."

Vistex cloud applications are now commercially available to businesses using SAP solutions, a direct result of a strategic expansion of Vistex's partnership with SAP. Through a global reseller agreement with SAP, these Vistex cloud solutions are branded, licensed, supported and sold by SAP.

As a comprehensive cloud-based portfolio built on SAP BTP and offering out-of-the-box integration with SAP S/4HANA®, the software helps solve critical business issues and provides customers with insights they need to make informed decisions. Vistex implements, administers, and provides advisory services so customers can realize the full benefit from the programs they run. As part of a portfolio of cloud applications, these latest leading-edge solutions enable companies in these industries to further their digital transformation.

Vistex has been an SAP partner since 2006 and has been part of the SAP Solution Extension initiative for fifteen years, earning recognition as an industry standard. These new cloud solutions expand the existing solution extension portfolio by Vistex to enable each company's journey to the cloud.

About Vistex:

Vistex solutions help businesses take control of their mission-critical processes. The company's software manages mission-critical programs, including pricing, royalties, rebates and chargebacks as part of the enterprise management system. Its solutions run inside SAP Business Suite applications, as well as SAP S/4HANA®, offering real-time insights into program performance. With a multitude of programs covering pricing, trade, royalties and incentives, it can be complicated to see where all the money is flowing, let alone how much difference it makes to the topline and the bottom line. With Vistex, business stakeholders can see the numbers, see what really works, and see what to do next – so they can make sure every dollar spent or earned is really driving growth, and not just additional costs. The world's leading enterprises across a spectrum of industries rely on Vistex every day to propel their businesses.

Copyright: Vistex®, Go-to-Market Suite®, and other Vistex, inc. graphics, logos, and service names are trademarks, registered trademarks or trade dress of Vistex, Inc. In the United States and other countries. The information contained in these materials is only for use by the recipient. No part of this publication may be reproduced or transmitted in any form or for any purpose without the express written permission of Vistex, Inc. The information contained herein may be changed without prior notice. All rights reserved. © Copyright 2021 Vistex, Inc.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. © 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

Alex Dehnert, Vistex, Inc., 847.490.0420, [email protected]

SOURCE Vistex, Inc.