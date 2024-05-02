Vistra Declares Dividend on Common Stock, Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock

IRVING, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2175 per share of Vistra's common stock, reflecting an estimated aggregate payment of $75 million this quarter. This represents an approximate 7% increase in the company's quarterly common stock dividend per share from its second quarter 2023 dividend. The common dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of June 19, 2024. The ex-dividend date for the common dividend will be June 18, 2024.

The board of directors also declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Green Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series B dividend is $35.00 per preferred share, or $70.00 per share of Series B preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series B dividend is payable on June 17, 2024, to Series B preferred stockholders of record as of June 1, 2024.

Additionally, the board of directors declared a semi-annual dividend on the company's 8.875% Series C Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The Series C dividend is $48.32 per preferred share (including amounts accrued from the initial issue date of Dec. 29, 2023), or $88.75 per share of Series C preferred stock on an annualized basis. The Series C dividend is payable on July 15, 2024, to Series C preferred stockholders of record as of July 1, 2024.

About Vistra

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine. Based in Irving, Texas, Vistra is a leader in the energy transformation with an unyielding focus on reliability, affordability, and sustainability. The company safely operates a reliable, efficient, power generation fleet of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities while taking an innovative, customer-centric approach to its retail business. Learn more at vistracorp.com.

