Vistra Provides Business Owners Protection and Peace of Mind in Latest Retail Offering

IRVING, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the needs of small business owners in mind, Vistra (NYSE: VST) and its flagship retail electricity brand, TXU Energy, are offering a new tool to protect what matters. TXU Business Surge Protect extends the peace of mind of a residential surge protection plan to business owners. The plan is the latest tool in Vistra's retail suite of value-added products, designed to empower customers with service and solutions that go well beyond providing electricity.

"Texas weather can be unpredictable, and so can the costs associated with a storm, but our Business Surge Protect plan offers customers a way to control some of the unknown," said Sam Sen, vice president of TXU Solutions. "This plan is an extension of Vistra's integrated strategy, which layers innovative retail products and services to support customer needs, while providing safe, reliable power."

In the event of surge damage, TXU Business Surge Protect provides reimbursement up to $10,000 per contract year for covered electronics and appliances, with no deductible. Claim services are provided through Cinch Home Services, which has served homeowners and businesses for more than 35 years.

TXU Energy is an industry leader in providing customers with protection from unexpected repairs to HVAC systems, appliances, electronics, plumbing systems and more. To learn more about home protection plans, renewable energy solutions, or TXU Business Surge Protect, visit txu.com.

About Vistra

