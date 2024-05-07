Vistry CMO to Participate in Premier Food on Demand Conference Panel on AI for Future Mobile ordering & third-party delivery

Session offers insights for foodservice players in mobile ordering, native and third-party delivery, ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants, catering, AI, robotics and restaurant technology.

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistry Inc., a leader in AI operations technology, today announced that CMO Brian Lichorowic will join a high-level panel discussion at the upcoming Food on Demand conference, taking place May 8-10 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

Titled "Capitalizing on GenAI for Restaurants", the session will describe the real world use cases, opportunities, risks & challenges associated with adopting GenAI within the food industry and how brands can capitalize on the major advancements in AI.

The session on May 9th from 2-2:50 pm will discuss how artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and automation are revolutionizing an industry facing unprecedented complexities and consumer expectations. Mr. Lichorowic will share his vision for an intelligent, integrated and proactive approach leveraging AI technologies like computer vision, process automation and advanced modeling.

Food On Demand Conference offers insights from key restaurant and foodservice players in mobile ordering, native and third-party delivery, ghost kitchens, virtual restaurants, catering, AI, robotics and restaurant technology. Attendees get three days of networking and thought leadership, including strategies for increasing off-premises efficiency and adding incremental sales.

Mr. Lichorowic will participate alongside David Azose, of DoorDash, who will discuss the company's work utilizing AWS services to optimize on-demand delivery logistics.

The panel is expected to provide valuable supply chain transformation insights for enterprises across food and beverage, restaurant, grocery, and logistics industries. Attendees will learn how Vistry, DoorDash and, AWS collaboratively applying AI at scale to enhance resilience, efficiency and delivery for all.

About Vistry:

Vistry is revolutionizing the AI industry through conversational AI.

Vistry is a generative AI technology company focused on Conversational AI for multiple types of Commerce. Working with several of the largest Fortune 500 to Fast Casual Restaurant brands in North America, deploying AI workloads into the market.

