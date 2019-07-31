Visual Appeal of Kitchen and Laundry Appliances Plays Big Role in Satisfaction, J.D. Power Finds

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the J.D. Power 2019 Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Studies,SM released today, consumers are becoming more conscious of their appliances' esthetics, in addition to performance and reliability. While the importance of those may have only increased slightly this year, the trend will continue upward as the HGTV diehards and Pinterest enviers work to improve their living spaces and as manufacturers expand their offerings in this space.

"Staying at the forefront of appliance design trends while maintaining performance and effectiveness is key to customer satisfaction," said Christina Cooley, At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power. "If appliance manufacturers can keep a good balance of both, they will not only start to edge out the competition, but also gain more loyal and satisfied consumers."

The Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study and the Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study, now in their 14th and 15th years, respectively, measure customer satisfaction in nine segments of major home appliances: clothes washers (front-load washers and top-load washers are measured separately); clothes dryers; dishwashers; freestanding ranges; over-the-range microwaves; and refrigerators (French door refrigerators, side-by-side refrigerators and top-mount freezer two-door refrigerators are measured separately).

Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

LG (873) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with side-by-side refrigerators for a second consecutive year, and is followed by Samsung (858) and GE Appliances (854).

French Door Refrigerators

LG (872) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with French door refrigerators and is followed by Samsung (868).

Top-Mount Freezer Refrigerators

LG (855) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with top-mount freezer refrigerators for a sixth consecutive year. Kenmore (811) ranks second and GE Appliances (809) ranks third.

Dishwashers

LG (864) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with dishwashers, followed by Samsung (862) and KitchenAid (860).

Freestanding Ranges

Samsung (875) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with freestanding ranges, followed by Kenmore (867) and GE Appliances (863).

Over-the-Range Microwaves

Samsung (861) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with over-the-range microwaves. LG (850) ranks second and Kenmore (840) ranks third.

Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study

Front-Load Washers

Samsung (871) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with front-load washers, followed by LG (865).

Top-Load Washers

Samsung (884) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with top-load washers, followed by LG (850).

Clothes Dryers

Samsung (880) ranks highest in customer satisfaction with clothes dryers, followed by LG (858).

The 2019 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study is based on 1,519 evaluations from customers who purchased dishwashers; 1,461 evaluations from customers who purchased freestanding ranges; 1,216 evaluations from customers who purchased over-the-range microwaves; and 3,863 evaluations from customers who purchased refrigerators during the past 12 months. The study was fielded from January through June 2019.

The 2019 Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Study is based on 2,336 evaluations from customers who purchased clothes washers and 1,701 evaluations from customers who purchased clothes dryers during the past 12 months. The study was fielded in January-February 2019.

For more information about the J.D. Power Kitchen and Laundry Appliance Satisfaction Studies, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/resource/us-kitchen-and-laundry-appliance-satisfaction-studies.

See the rank charts for each appliance category at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2019116.

