Visual Comfort & Co. Introduces Outdoor Rechargeable Table Lamps

HOUSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co., a leader in the lighting industry, is thrilled to announce the debut of its latest lighting collection of rechargeable LED table lamps. Crafted to redefine lighting possibilities, this collection seamlessly blends sleek design with advanced technology.

Crafted for both indoor and outdoor use, these rechargeable table lamps offer up to 12 hours of uninterrupted illumination. With a focus on versatility, they cater to areas lacking outlets, from poolside gatherings to intimate tablescapes. Designed by Sean Lavin, this versatile collection combines both innovation and elegance, bringing Visual Comfort to every space and setting.

"We are thrilled to expand into rechargeables," says Andy Singer, founder, and CEO. "This collection champions versatility and ease, bringing our commitment to quality and great design to everywhere our customers live, work and entertain."

Key features of the Rechargeable Lamps include:

Integrated LED delivering 90 Color Rendering Index (CRI)

Integrated 3-step touch dimmer

Slide resistance, felt bottom ring

Available in Black, Matte White and Natural Brass finishes

6 feet of USB C to C cable

IP65 wet rating

Each Signature Rechargeable Lamp includes the lamp, a six-foot USB-C charging cable, and a 10W Universal Charging Adapter.

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

For more information about Visual Comfort & Co. and its latest collections, please visit www.visualcomfort.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.