Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in New Orleans, Louisiana

HOUSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its New Orleans showroom. The 3,400 square-foot space showcases an expansive assortment of lighting across every category and style, including designer collections with Julie Neill, Suzanne Kasler, Marie Flanigan, Ralph Lauren, and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. New Orleans Showroom at 3535 Magazine Street

The showroom introduces an immersive lighting experience through a demonstration area that features decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and lighting controls in a home setting. Visitors can experience how thoughtfully designed lighting not only transforms the look of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but also shapes mood, comfort, and overall well-being by creating "visual comfort." The space features dynamic, color-tunable lighting that can shift with the time of day, activity, or desired atmosphere to create a vibrant yet comfortable living environment. Motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, are shown in window applications to demonstrate performance in varying daylight conditions.

"New Orleans has a strong design identity, shaped by history, culture, and craftsmanship," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "We are excited to join this creative community and offer customers an inspiring destination to explore our decorative and architectural lighting solutions. It's a space where they can truly discover the power and beauty of light."

The showroom is open by walk-in or appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/new-orleans or by calling 504.389.7854.

Visual Comfort & Co. – New Orleans

3535 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

P: 504.389.7854

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 60 showrooms and counting across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

Press Contact: Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.