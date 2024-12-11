Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Alpharetta, GA

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of its Alpharetta showroom. The 4,000 square-foot showroom showcases an expansive assortment of lighting in every category and style including design partner collections such as Suzanne Kasler, Julie Neill, Paloma Contreras and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Alpharetta Showroom at 6065 North Point Pkwy

The showroom is equipped with a state-of-the-art demonstration area where customers can experience first-hand how layers of light, light levels and color temperature schemes impact the mood and functionality of a space. Additionally, customers can test options in decorative, downlighting, cove lighting and more.

"Visual Comfort & Co. is committed to bringing the finest decorative and architectural lighting to our customers. Expanding to the greater Atlanta area allows us to establish a stronger presence and offer added convenience to designers, builders, and homeowners who appreciate the impact of great lighting," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer.

The showroom is open to customers by walk-in or appointment. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation at visualcomfort.com/alpharetta, or by phone at 678.330.2869.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Alpharetta

6065 North Point Pkwy, Suite 210

Alpharetta, GA 30022

P: 678.330.2869

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for premium lighting.

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.