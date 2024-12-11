Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Alpharetta, GA
Visual Comfort & Co.
Dec 11, 2024, 11:53 ET
HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of its Alpharetta showroom. The 4,000 square-foot showroom showcases an expansive assortment of lighting in every category and style including design partner collections such as Suzanne Kasler, Julie Neill, Paloma Contreras and many others.
The showroom is equipped with a state-of-the-art demonstration area where customers can experience first-hand how layers of light, light levels and color temperature schemes impact the mood and functionality of a space. Additionally, customers can test options in decorative, downlighting, cove lighting and more.
"Visual Comfort & Co. is committed to bringing the finest decorative and architectural lighting to our customers. Expanding to the greater Atlanta area allows us to establish a stronger presence and offer added convenience to designers, builders, and homeowners who appreciate the impact of great lighting," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer.
The showroom is open to customers by walk-in or appointment. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation at visualcomfort.com/alpharetta, or by phone at 678.330.2869.
Visual Comfort & Co. – Alpharetta
6065 North Point Pkwy, Suite 210
Alpharetta, GA 30022
P: 678.330.2869
About Visual Comfort & Co.:
Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for premium lighting.
Press Contact:
Sabrina Hames, [email protected]
SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.
