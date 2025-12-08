Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Boulder, Colorado

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces the opening of its new Boulder showroom, a 4,300-square-foot destination showcasing the company's portfolio of designer lighting partnerships, including Amber Lewis, Anne-Marie Barton, Ralph Lauren and many others.

Visual Comfort & Co. Boulder Showroom at 1795 Pearl St.

The showroom includes an immersive demonstration area where decorative lighting, architectural lighting, lighting controls and shading can be experienced in a home setting. The space demonstrates the experience of "visual comfort" by highlighting how thoughtfully designed lighting not only transforms the look of fabrics, finishes, and artwork, but shapes mood and overall well-being. Motorized shades, including the company's new custom Roman Shade program, are incorporated to show how lighting and shading work together to balance natural daylight and interior illumination.

"Few places blur indoors and out like Boulder. It's a community that values quality and authentic materials, which aligns with our design ethos," says Gale Singer, founder of Visual Comfort & Co.'s direct division. "This showroom offers more than a display—it's an opportunity to experience how our lighting and natural materials perform together in real environments."

The showroom is open for walk-ins or by appointment. In-person or virtual consultations can be scheduled at visualcomfort.com/us/showrooms/boulder or by calling 720.473.4354.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Boulder

1795 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

P: 720.473.4354

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 60 showrooms and counting across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

For more information, visit visualcomfort.com.

