Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Naples, FL

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co.is pleased to announce the opening of its Naples showroom. The 4,000 square-foot showroom showcases an expansive assortment of lighting in every category and style including design partner collections such as Aerin, Kate Spade New York, Kelly Wearstler, and many others.

The showroom is also equipped with a state-of-the-art demonstration area with options in downlighting, cove lighting and other layers of light. This space allows customers to uniquely experience lighting in real life applications and provides the tools that aid in design and decision making.

"We are thrilled to open our new showroom in Naples, offering the community a destination for premium lighting solutions. At Visual Comfort & Co., we believe in the power of lighting to transform spaces, and we are excited to share our extensive assortment with Naples' design enthusiasts and professionals." says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer.

Their knowledgeable staff (including lighting designers and ALA-certified lighting specialists) are available to assist customers in the showroom by walk-in or appointment. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation at visualcomfort.com/naples, or by phone at 239.366.4073.

Visual Comfort & Co. continues to expand its showroom and e-commerce presence, with more than 50 locations across various US cities, along with an international hub in London and digital platforms serving US, UK, and EU markets. For more information on all showroom locations, please visit Visual Comfort's showroom page at visualcomfort.com/showrooms.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Naples

82 9th St S, Suite 105

Naples, FL 34102

P: 239.366.4073

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

