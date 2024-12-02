Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in SoHo, New York

The showroom is equipped with a state-of-the-art demonstration area where customers can experience first-hand how layers of light, light levels and color temperature schemes impact the mood and functionality of a space. Additionally, customers can test options in decorative, downlighting, cove lighting and more.

"We are delighted to bring the Visual Comfort & Co. experience to the heart of SoHo. Our team of lighting designers and experts are equipped to develop lighting plans to optimize the look, feel and function of any project at any budget. We look forward to being a part of this vibrant community." says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer.

The showroom is open to customers by walk-in or appointment. Customers can schedule an in-person or virtual consultation at visualcomfort.com/soho, or by phone at 332.248.0026.

Visual Comfort & Co. – SoHo

151 Wooster Street

New York, NY 10012

P: 332.248.0026

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for premium lighting.

