Visual Comfort & Co. Opens New Showroom in Tampa, Florida

HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the opening of their Tampa showroom. The 3,540 square-foot showroom is equipped with state-of-the-art Decorative and Architectural Lighting Experiences with options in all decorative categories, styles and price points along with downlighting, cove lighting and other layers of light. The Showroom enables customers to experience lighting in real life applications and provides tools that aid in design and decision making.

"Visual Comfort & Co. is your ideal resource for premium decorative and architectural lighting and ceiling fans. We're excited to expand our showroom presence to Tampa and offer yet another location to serve our customers," says Visual Comfort & Co. direct division founder, Gale Singer. "We are thrilled to be part of the Tampa community, whose designers, builders, architects and homeowners share our passion for great design."

Visual Comfort & Co. continues to expand its showroom and e-commerce presence, with over 50 locations across various US cities, along with an international hub in London and digital platforms serving US, UK, and EU markets. For more information on all showroom locations, please visit Visual Comfort's showroom page at visualcomfort.com/showrooms.

Their knowledgeable staff (including lighting designers and certified lighting specialists) are standing by to assist customers via phone, email, live chat, FaceTime, and Zoom. Customers can also reach the company's customer experience center by email at [email protected], phone at 877.762.2323 or online at visualcomfort.com.

Visual Comfort & Co. – Tampa

1007 N Himes Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

P/ 813.805.8745

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

