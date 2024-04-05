Visual Comfort & Co. unveils an exciting New Lighting Collection in Collaboration with Schumacher at Spring High Point Market

HOUSTON, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is delighted to reveal a new partnership with the iconic legacy brand Schumacher, set to premiere at the Spring High Point Market from April 12 to 18, 2024.

This collaboration is a natural fit – Visual Comfort, a leader in the lighting design industry, and Schumacher, the venerable American design house. With over 130 years of dedication to design excellence and a commitment to timeless style, Schumacher brings its signature aesthetic to a range of hanging shades, wall sconces, and table and floor lamps. The collection features expertly crafted fabric shades structured with Schumacher's iconic patterns, promising to elevate interior spaces with unparalleled elegance and sophistication.

Dara Caponigro, the Creative Director of Schumacher, expresses her excitement about the collaboration, "I am so proud to see it come to life. It was hard narrowing down our fabrics for this collaboration, but working with the Visual Comfort Team was a dream, and it was interesting to see what they responded to." Dara adds, "The candelabra shades run the gamut from playful to classic to contemporary and are an excellent way to infuse personality into a room without overwhelming it. The choices will appeal to both minimalists and maximalists - there's nothing like pattern to elevate your mood and wake up a room."

Visual Comfort will host a book signing event with Dara Caponigro as a special offering to celebrate this wonderful partnership. Meet Dara at the Visual Comfort showroom on Sunday, April 14, 2024, between 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM. The first 100 attendees will receive a signed copy of her latest book, Decorate Like a Decorator, All You Need to Know to Design Like a Pro.

Visual Comfort & Co. is thrilled to showcase its latest collection with Schumacher at the forthcoming Spring High Point Market. The company is also delighted to unveil new product offerings across its designer collections, featuring fresh designs incorporating trending elements like woven and natural materials, textured glass, and cordless portables.

Visual Comfort & Co. Showroom

Commerce & Design Building

201 W. Commerce Avenue, 2nd Floor

High Point, NC 27260

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

About Schumacher:

Founded in 1889 in New York by Parisian Frederic Schumacher, the company has been synonymous with style since it began. Still family-owned, Schumacher continues to uphold its namesake's insatiable passion for beauty, thirst for quality, and quest for innovation. From fabrics, wallcoverings, and trim to furniture, rugs, and pillows, each of Schumacher's wide-ranging collections is united by a respect for classicism and an eye for the cutting edge. Presently, Schumacher has 17 showrooms in the United States and plans to open two more in 2024. It also has locations in London and Paris and is opening another one soon in Milan. Schumacher is part of a growing stable of design companies in the portfolio of its parent company, FS&CO, which also includes Patterson Flynn, Backdrop and Frederic Media. Learn more about Schumacher at schumacher.com and @schumacher1889.

For more information about Visual Comfort & Co. and its latest collections, please visit www.visualcomfort.com.

