Visual Comfort & Co. Unveils New Lighting Collection with Acclaimed Designer Anne-Marie Barton

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. is pleased to announce the launch of a new partnership with renowned interior designer Anne-Marie Barton, set to premiere at Fall High Point Market from October 25 to 30, 2024.

This collaboration brings together Visual Comfort & Co.'s expertise in luxury lighting with Barton's signature "organic-modern" style, resulting in a collection that beautifully blends classical roots with contemporary expression.

"My inspiration is gathered from natural elements and landscapes in the scenic beauty surrounding my projects. Visual Comfort partnered with my vision to create a collection that mixes integrity-ridden finishes with unique combinations of woods and metals, stones and leather," says Anne-Marie Barton, Principal Designer at AMB Design. "The result is a tangible warm quality that is expressed through the interchange of materials, shapes, textures and natural patinas."

"Partnering with Anne-Marie was a natural choice for Visual Comfort & Co. given her unique design sensibility and exceptional ability to blend materials and sculptural forms," said Andy Singer, Founder & CEO, Visual Comfort & Co. "Anne-Marie's reputation in the interior design world, combined with her artistic approach, allows us to present pieces that are both functional and beautifully crafted in new materials —truly elevating our assortment for customers."

The Anne-Marie Barton for Visual Comfort & Co. collection includes an extensive range of chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, table lamps, and floor lamps, each piece showcasing Barton's dedication to authentic materials and artisanal craftsmanship. Cast and sculpted brass, custom glass, and sueded leathers are thoughtfully combined to create functional and sculptural lighting fixtures with rich textures and refined details. The collection also includes lighting designs inspired by jewelry, with fixtures reminiscent of a gold cuff bracelet, and innovative lamps integrated into side table furniture, blending form and function.

This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for both Visual Comfort & Co. and Anne-Marie Barton, offering design enthusiasts and homeowners alike the opportunity to incorporate Barton's unique vision into their spaces through expertly crafted lighting solutions.

About Anne-Marie Barton:

Anne-Marie Barton brings the essence of touch and soul, blending Classical Roots with Modern Expression. Since founding AMB Design, Barton has become known for her "organic-modern" style in high-end residential and commercial projects across the country. Her design covers an extensive range yet each project feels unique, eclectic, and livably warm. Each project features authentic materials of brushed metals, earthen stone, dried woods, and sun-drenched leathers, balanced with modern lines. Her work tells stories through texture, celebrates craftsmanship, and elevates spaces with emotional and organic connections. Anne-Marie's custom furnishings and artisan products complete each space with exquisite details.

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for decorative lighting, architectural lighting, and ceiling fans, collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry. With a diverse portfolio of designer lighting collections and over fifty showrooms across the US and UK, Visual Comfort & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury lighting.

