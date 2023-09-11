Visual Effects (VFX) Market to grow by USD 8.89 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing demand for high-quality content boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual effects (VFX) market size is expected to grow by USD 8.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 13.71% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for high-quality content is notably driving the visual effects (VFX) market. However, factors such as Storage issues associated with VFX rendering may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Application (Movies, Television, Gaming, and Advertisements), Component (Software, Services, and Hardware), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the visual effects (VFX) market including Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Deluxe Media Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Double Negative Ltd., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Framestore Ltd, Hydraulx VFX Ltd, Ingenuity Studios Inc., Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Scanline VFX, Sony Group Corp., Spin VFX, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Tippett Studio Inc., and Weta Digital Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2023-2027

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Animal Logic Pty Ltd: The company offers visual effects for animal animations.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

The market share growth of the movies segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for realistic movie experiences by audiences and the growing popularity of VFX-based films are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. There is an increasing adoption of VFX technology for the digital filmmaking process to enhance the representation of imaginary locations and altered characters. As a result, it has led to new entertainment experiences in the VR and 3D film market. Additionally, there is an increasing demand for VFX across film studios for making VR films and presenting fictional stories, storytelling, and depicting content-rich visuals.

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the visual effects (VFX) market in North America due to the high use of visual effects software and visual effects services in the media and entertainment industry. One of the leading revenue generators of the market is the US. There is an increasing application of visual effects in movies and documentaries. Additionally, there is a heavy investment in the production of high-budget films which is positively impacting the market. The main advantage of the extensive use of VFX is that it enhances the viewing experience. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist visual effects (VFX) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the visual effects (VFX) market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of visual effects (VFX) market companies

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.89 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.76 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, India, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Animal Logic Pty Ltd., Deluxe Media Inc., Digital Domain Holdings Ltd., Digital Idea Corp., Double Negative Ltd., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Framestore Ltd, Hydraulx VFX Ltd, Ingenuity Studios Inc., Makuta Effects Pvt. Ltd., Rodeo FX Inc., Scanline VFX, Sony Group Corp., Spin VFX, Technicolor SA, The Walt Disney Co., Tippett Studio Inc., and Weta Digital Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

