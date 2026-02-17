Vital Capital Partners Acquires Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Near Austin

The Temple, Texas, acquisition expands Vital Capital Partners' investment portfolio with an institutional-quality healthcare property operated by the nation's second largest inpatient rehabilitation provider.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Capital Partners, a healthcare real estate investment manager and sponsor, announced today its acquisition of a modern, purpose-built inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Temple, Texas, along the Interstate 35 corridor, approximately one hour north of Austin. Located at 23621 SE H K Dodgen Loop, the 100% leased property is operated by LifePoint Health, the second largest inpatient rehabilitation provider in the U.S.

Completed in 2018 as a build-to-suit development, the hospital includes 36 licensed beds and serves patients in a growing medical corridor near Baylor Scott & White's Temple Medical Center and the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center. The 38,817-square-foot facility, which began operations under LifePoint Health in March 2023, sits on six acres of land. The property is backed by a long-term absolute triple-net lease.

The property is expected to be structured as a Delaware statutory trust (DST) offering sponsored by Vital Capital Partners for accredited investors participating through broker-dealers, registered investment advisory firms, family offices and financial advisors in the private wealth retail channel.

"The acquisition of this post-acute inpatient rehabilitation facility reflects our focus on high-quality, needs-based healthcare real estate supported by strong operators, long-term leases, and durable demographic tailwinds," said Robert Lee, co-founder and co-managing partner of Vital Capital Partners. "Temple is experiencing meaningful population growth, particularly among aging demographics, and this facility is well-positioned to meet increasing demand for post-acute inpatient rehabilitation services. It currently serves as a critical component of the region's expanding continuum of rehabilitative care."

In addition to its proximity to major regional healthcare hubs, Temple's healthcare and life sciences sector contributes significantly to the local economy, generating over $100 million in annual tax revenue, according to the Temple Economic Development Corporation.

"Healthcare real estate is a specialized asset class supported by long-term structural demand," added Thùy Turner, co-founder and co-managing partner of Vital Capital Partners. "Unlike traditional commercial real estate sectors, medical properties are generally driven by essential healthcare delivery rather than discretionary consumer activity. As care continues shifting into outpatient and post-acute settings, and as aging demographics drive utilization, we believe investor focus will remain strong for purpose-built facilities anchored by established healthcare operators."

LifePoint Health is a mission-driven leader in diversified healthcare delivery, committed to making communities healthier® by providing high-quality care close to home. Since its founding in 1999, LifePoint has expanded from 23 locations across nine states to a national network serving patients in 33 states with 60 community hospital campuses, more than 70 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and over 300 additional sites of care across the continuum, including outpatient centers, acute rehabilitation units, and post-acute services. The company has a workforce of nearly 55,000 and serves as a significant economic engine in its communities, contributing more than $6.4 billion in total economic impact through its hospitals and care sites.

Vital Capital Partners was launched in 2024, building on the founders' decade-long success together in acquiring and managing healthcare real estate through prior institutional platforms. The firm, through a joint venture with HPA Exchange, has closed on two prior DST healthcare asset offerings for accredited investors distributed through independent financial advisors. This Temple acquisition marks Vital Capital Partners' formal launch of its wholly owned sponsor platform, with an institutional capital relationship positioned to scale for the long term in the RIA and broker-dealer channel – allowing the firm to continue bringing institutional-quality healthcare assets to retail investors for their portfolio diversification and estate planning needs. Vital Capital Partners plans to continue to grow its market share in the sector, providing continuity of leadership, execution, and sponsor alignment for advisors and investors.

About Vital Capital Partners

Vital Capital Partners (VCP) is a healthcare real estate investment sponsor providing accredited investors with access to institutional-quality medical and healthcare properties through the private wealth channel. Founded in 2024 by co-founding partners Robert Lee and Thùy Turner, the firm is backed by more than 40 years of combined experience in acquired, operated, and exited healthcare assets across VCP and affiliated predecessor platforms. VCP brings deep expertise across the full lifecycle of healthcare real estate investing, including underwriting, tenant engagement, construction oversight, investor relations and ongoing asset management. VCP structures offerings primarily as Delaware statutory trusts and focuses on needs-based, purpose-built post-acute and outpatient real estate anchored by investment-grade and or high-quality healthcare systems, physician groups, and national healthcare provider tenants. For more information, visit www.vitalcappartners.com.

Vital Capital Partners offers securities through American Alternative Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where AAC is registered. AAC is independent of Vital Capital Partners. This is for informational purposes only, not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any interest, does not constitute individual investment advice, and should not be relied upon as tax or legal advice. Additional information is available upon request. Historical data does not guarantee future results. Real estate security investments may be speculative, illiquid, and carry a high degree of risk – including the potential loss of the entire investment.

