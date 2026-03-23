Vital Capital Partners Launches $16 Million DST Offering Backed by Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital Operated by LifePoint Health

TEMPLE, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Capital Partners, a healthcare real estate investment manager and sponsor, announced today the launch of Vital Capital Medical – Temple TX DST, a Delaware statutory trust offering seeking to raise $15.95 million in equity from accredited investors through the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm channels. The offering consists of a build-to-suit inpatient rehabilitation hospital operated by LifePoint Health, a major leading diversified healthcare system in the United States.

"This is a modern, purpose-built inpatient rehabilitation hospital designed for post-acute inpatient and outpatient clinical use in one of the most compelling segments of medical real estate today," said Robert Lee, co-managing partner and co- founder of Vital Capital Partners. "The property sits in a prime medical district, is operated by a top private healthcare system and features a long-term absolute triple-net lease structure with options and annual attractive rent escalations. Attributes like these are what Vital Capital Partners seeks to include in our Delaware statutory trust offerings, designed for financial advisors serving accredited investor seeking tax-advantaged benefits through Section 1031 exchanges."

Located at 23621 SE H K Dodgen, the six-acre property was acquired by LifePoint Health in March 2023 from Everest Healthcare.

The property is leased to LifePoint Health under a 15-year absolute triple-net lease with more than nine years remaining. The lease includes contractual rent escalations and three 10-year renewal options. The 38,817-square-foot hospital includes 36 inpatient rehabilitation beds.

LifePoint Health, with more than $9 billion in total annual revenues in 2024, is a diversified healthcare delivery system committed to making communities healthier by providing high-quality care close to home.

Since its founding in 1999, LifePoint has expanded from 23 locations across nine states to a national network serving patients in 33 states with 60 community hospital campuses, more than 70 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals, and over 300 additional sites of care across the continuum, including outpatient centers, acute rehabilitation units, and post-acute services.

The company has a workforce of nearly 55,000 and serves as a significant economic engine in its communities, contributing more than $6.4 billion in total economic impact through its hospitals and care sites. LifePoint has approximately 12,000 licensed beds and 2 million total patient days, according to its Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Supplement.

"Standalone inpatient rehabilitation facilities are becoming increasingly vital as healthcare shifts toward lower-cost, higher-outcome care settings," added Thùy Turner, co-founder and co-managing partner of Vital Capital Partners. "Strategically located near major regional healthcare hubs in a market with strong population growth and a rapidly expanding 65-plus demographic, we believe this asset is well-positioned for long-term performance and will resonate with investors seeking institutional-quality healthcare real estate exposure within a diversified portfolio."

According to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission's March 2025 Report to Congress, standalone inpatient rehabilitation facilities continue to expand in importance as healthcare shifts toward lower-cost, higher-outcome rehabilitation settings.

Vital Capital Partners launched in 2024, building on the founders' decade-long success together in acquiring and managing healthcare real estate through prior institutional platforms. The firm plans to continue growing its market share in the sector, providing continuity of leadership, execution, and sponsor alignment for advisors and investors.

About Vital Capital Partners

Vital Capital Partners (VCP) is a healthcare real estate investment sponsor providing accredited investors with access to institutional-quality medical and healthcare properties through the private wealth channel. Founded in 2024 by co-founding partners Robert Lee and Thùy Turner, the firm is backed by more than 40 years of combined experience in acquired, operated, and exited healthcare assets across VCP and affiliated predecessor platforms. VCP brings deep expertise across the full lifecycle of healthcare real estate investing, including underwriting, tenant engagement, construction oversight, investor relations and ongoing asset management. VCP partners with developers, REITs, and private sellers nationally to acquire long term NNN-leased healthcare and medical real estate assets. These institutional assets are then offered to accredited investors in the private wealth channels. VCP structures offerings primarily as Delaware statutory trusts and focuses on needs-based, purpose-built post-acute and outpatient real estate anchored by investment-grade and or high-quality healthcare systems, physician groups, and national healthcare provider tenants. For more information, visit www.vitalcappartners.com.

Vital Capital Partners offers securities through American Alternative Capital, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where AAC is registered. AAC is independent of Vital Capital Partners. This is for informational purposes only, not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any interest, does not constitute individual investment advice, and should not be relied upon as tax or legal advice. Additional information is available upon request. Historical data does not guarantee future results. Real estate security investments may be speculative, illiquid, and carry a high degree of risk – including the potential loss of the entire investment.

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SOURCE Vital Capital Partners