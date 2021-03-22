Vital Data Technology Achieves HEDIS® Full Certification for All 2021 NCQA Measures

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, today announced that their Affinitē Quality Improvement (QI) solution has been certified for all HEDIS® measures for 2021 by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This is their ninth year of certification, which validates that all 91 measures have passed testing required to support health plans during the 2021 HEDIS reporting season, including CAHPS and hybrid measures.

HEDIS Certified for 9 years

"I'm glad we're able to leverage our nine years of experience to ensure our clients have confidence in their HEDIS vendor," explained Matt D'Ambrosia, President & CEO of Vital Data Technology. "I am extremely proud of our team for continually setting the standard on software integrity and continued innovation during this transformative time in healthcare."

The HEDIS certification ensures that their Affinitē platform is built on a solid foundation for quality management and improvement. This foundation for quality management is integral and supports the overall platform, including Care Management and Population Health.

"In an industry dependent on compliance and certification, the fact that Vital Data Technology has never had to recertify a measure provides a level of confidence that our customers can depend on during the time-sensitive HEDIS season," mentioned Kelly Cieciorka, Director of Quality Improvement for Vital Data Technology. "The last thing quality departments want to be doing is having to deal with recertified measures as they are trying to meet stringent deadlines. It can be a major roadblock for plans and their quality efforts."

Affinitē QI is the only year-round HEDIS solution that provides end-to-end quality improvement for health plans and seamlessly aligns quality management with care coordination, provider engagement, risk adjustment and member activation. With no recertifications in almost a decade, health plans can anticipate a streamlined process to stay ahead of HEDIS deadlines.

"Not only do solutions need to be seamlessly integrated, they also need to be designed and developed to leverage data in a real-time platform that enables true transformation," continued D'Ambrosia. "That's what next-generation medical management looks like."

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, Ai, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud-based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions and acts as a single source of truth for all healthcare information. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatech.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

