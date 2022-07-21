Vital Data Technology Announces Major Update to its Affinitē Utilization Management Solution Featuring Advanced Analytics and an Enhanced UI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, today announced updates to their Affinitē Utilization Management (UM) solution, part of their full Affinitē suite of medical management solutions for health plans. Driven by embedded data science and predictive artificial intelligence (AI), and featuring an enhanced user interface (UI), Affinitē UM offers health plans enterprise level, value-based insights and intelligent automation for dramatically increased workflow efficiency and improved member outcomes.

Vital Data Technology Announces the Release of Affinitē Utilization Management Update Featuring Enhanced UI and Advanced Analytics

"As the focus in the payer space continues to shift toward value-based care, the need for real time, dynamic UM systems that are easy to use is more critical than ever," commented Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Our enhanced Affinitē UM solution leverages data science and predictive AI to provide insights to health plans that will ultimately enable them to deliver the fastest and most effective care possible to members."

The enhanced Affinitē UM solution features the following updates:

Deeper embedding of data science and predictive AI for enterprise-level insights to help health plans refine their UM processes.

An intentionally designed, user-friendly interface, enhanced for increased efficiency and greatly reduced training time - from one week to one day or less.

Increased automation across the complete workflow without user intervention, including authorized routing, auto-approvals, and member correspondence.

Due dates now automatically tracked to help users maintain compliance with accreditation and regulatory requirements.

More seamless access to benefit information to ensure end user has full insight into benefits at the time of decision.

In addition, Affinitē UM continues to feature:

Fully integrated clinical content with major screening providers to ensure medical necessity and proper setting for care.

Plug-and-play integration with third-party provider portals and claims systems.

Full self-service configuration capabilities for greater payer autonomy.

Full suite of UM Reporting Dashboards.

"Most UM systems continue to act like a tool, simply gathering UM data and dealing with it in a timely manner to pay claims," explained Elizabeth Woodard, Director of Utilization Management for Vital Data Technology. "Affinitē UM, on the other hand, leverages embedded data science and predictive AI to aid clients in shaping their UM business practice to promote value-based care. When you couple this with a user-friendly interface and full-service configuration capabilities, you have a best-in-class UM solution."

Affinitē Utilization Management is a module of Vital Data Technology's Affinitē platform, alongside Affinitē Care Management, Affinitē Insights, Affinitē Quality Improvement, Affinitē Risk Adjustment, and Affinitē Appeals and Grievances. With an integrated data structure seamlessly powering these modules, health plans realize the increased automation and interoperability needed today to execute in-house utilization management and deliver higher return on investment for all health plan members.

For more information on Affinitē Utilization Management, click here or reach out directly to [email protected].

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, AI, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions. With Affinitē as a single source of truth for all healthcare information, all parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatechnology.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jill Wyatt

Vital Data Technology, Marketing & Communications

(866) 482-8399 x 717

[email protected]

www.vitaldatatechnology.com

SOURCE Vital Data Technology