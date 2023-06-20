Vital Data Technology Announces NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation to Enhance Health Plan Clients' Value and Outcomes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider, is proud to announce its achievement of National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Population Health Management Prevalidation for its Affinitē Platform, Affinitē Case Management v3 2.0+ solution. This recognition validates Vital Data Technology's commitment to delivering efficient, high-quality population health management solutions to health plan clients to improve health outcomes and enhance value.

NCQA Population Health Management

NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation recognizes health IT vendors that demonstrate the ability to support health plans in achieving quality and accountability in delivering population health management solutions. This accolade affirms that the vendor has population health management tools, data integration tools, risk stratification tools, care management systems tools, and other related health technology solutions providing functionality that completely meets or supports factor-level requirements within applicable NCQA Population Health Management in Health Plan Accreditation Standards.

The Population Health Management Prevalidation review process thoroughly evaluated Vital Data Technology's functionality, including reporting functions, report examples, live demonstrations, and other relevant documentation.

"Receiving the NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation is a significant achievement for our team," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, Vital Data Technology CEO. "As an innovative vendor, we emphasize designing solutions that meet and exceed our client's expectations. This recognition validates our efforts and demonstrates our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes for all our clients."

As a vendor with the NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation, Vital Data Technology offers its health plan clients a suite of tools and capabilities that enable the management of population health by:

Seamlessly leveraging multiple data sources, including social determinants of health, and physical and mental health data, to create a holistic member profile.

Benchmarking and stratifying population data based on health profiles and risk scores.

Delivering personalized care plans for high-risk patients.

Consistently monitoring and reviewing the effectiveness of interventions and care plans.

Executing a data-driven approach through robust analytics to identify trends in population health, clinical outcomes, and utilization patterns.

"As one of only a select few health IT vendors with NCQA Population Health Management Prevalidation, health plan clients can feel confident leveraging our capabilities to improve quality and streamline operations to meet their own Population Health Management requirements for NCQA Health Plan Accreditation," said Debbie Hill, Director of Product Management for Care Management.

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology® is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers, and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary AI-enabled platform, Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic. Affinitē is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud-based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules to help with a health plan's medical management needs. Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of health plans serving Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial, and Self-Funded populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatechnology.com.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make more informed health care choices.

