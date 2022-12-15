Vital Data Technology Announces Update to Affinitē Risk Adjustment with Integrated, End-to-End Coding Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology (VDT), a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, today announced an update to their Affinitē Risk Adjustment (Affinitē RA) solution, part of their Affinitē suite of medical management software for health plans. Affinitē RA offers a flexible yet powerful end-to-end risk adjustment solution with best-in-class capabilities and integration into workflows across the health plan organization.

The risk adjustment coding solution update enables coding teams to perform two-way retrospective chart reviews, conduct RADV audits, and assess coding vendor accuracy. Coders can now easily view clinical documents, physician notes, and HCC gaps in one place without the need for juggling multiple applications or windows. Intuitive, easy to use dashboards help managers track coder productivity, HCC gap closure, and the financial value of retrospective coding activities.

Affinitē RA provides complete workflow integration between risk adjustment analytics, chart retrieval, and coding efforts, eliminating the need for manual handoff - saving time, lowering costs, and increasing accuracy.

"The coding solution update enhances the full capabilities of Affinitē RA by connecting risk score gains to clinically meaningful outcomes, ultimately improving risk adjustment performance and accuracy while minimizing compliance risk – so critical in today's value-based care initiatives," said Peter Janelle, Director of Risk Adjustment for VDT. "By bringing into focus the right members at the right time with a truly integrated, end-to-end coding solution, we enable more precise and efficient targeting of prospective interventions."

Affinitē Risk Adjustment is a module of Vital Data Technology's Affinitē platform, along with Affinitē Quality Improvement, Affinitē Care Management, Affinitē Utilization Management, Affinitē Insights, and Affinitē Appeals and Grievances. With an integrated data structure seamlessly powering these modules, health plans realize the increased automation and interoperability needed today to execute in-house risk adjustment and deliver a higher return on investment for all health plan members.

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, AI, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, care management, appeals and grievances, and care gap solutions. With Affinitē as a single source of truth for all healthcare information, all parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member.

