Vital Data Technology Expands Affinitē Risk Adjustment into a Complete End-to-End Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, today announced the expansion of their Affinitē Risk Adjustment (RA) solution. With additional capabilities, Affinitē RA is a complete risk adjustment solution with suspect logic to ensure an accurate assessment of risk scores, giving payers a complete financial picture of their population.

"We're spending more on healthcare than ever and the COVID-19 pandemic just accelerated the need for rapid innovation," commented Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Plans need to reduce costs and provider abrasion as much as possible, but a lot of existing solutions are delivering less return on investment as the needs of the market continue to ramp up. We wanted to enhance the capabilities of Affinitē Risk Adjustment so payers get a true end-to-end solution with advanced analytics."

Affinitē RA has embedded real-time advanced analytics that enable the plan to identify those records with the most potential to improve risk score opportunities and streamline the chart retrieval, coding, and encounters submission process. The real-time reporting package gives payers the visibility and insight needed to prioritize their prospective interventions and project mid-year and final risk scores.

"Existing solutions support the operational, transactional aspects of risk adjustment such as chart retrieval and coding. Affinitē RA, on the other hand, streamlines processes to free up risk adjustment teams to focus on strategic priorities," explained Peter Janelle, Director of Risk Adjustment for Vital Data Technology. "Eliminating much of the time-consuming manual input, gap analysis, remediation, and provider outreach is key to allocating resources that can improve risk scores and go beyond just maintaining them."

Affinitē Risk Adjustment is a segment of the Affinitē Platform, alongside Affinitē Quality Improvement and Care Management. By lowering the barriers between risk, quality, and care management, payers can utilize quality and care gap insights for advanced risk assessment. With an integrated data structure involving other lines of business, Affinitē RA provides increased interoperability that payers need today to execute in-house risk adjustment and deliver higher returns on investment.

