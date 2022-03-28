Vital Data Technology Expands Their Affinitē Platform with a Comprehensive Appeals and Grievances Solution for Perfect Compliance Audits

A configurable compliance solution that can improve member experience and lower business costs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, announces today the launch of Affinitē Appeals and Grievances (Affinitē AG). With end-to-end visibility of real-time data, Affinitē AG helps health plans avoid detrimental financial penalties with accurate monitoring, better decision-making, and expedited resolutions to meet rapidly evolving business needs and compliance regulations

"Currently, compliance teams have to deal with a lot of manual processes with appeals and grievances in healthcare. It's time intensive and requires constant training and education to avoid even the smallest errors," explained Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Affinitē AG is a huge leap forward for compliance teams since it enables simplified management with automated workflows, full activity tracking, and complete configurability throughout the audit process."

Affinitē AG promotes efficiency and cost savings through robust automation, and real-time alerts and cross-departmental tasking for better collaboration. It also comes equipped with the most robust reporting capabilities on the market with an ad hoc, self-service reporting and executive dashboard tool, along with built-in auditing so users can audit cases before they're closed to ensure compliance. Moreover, A&G departments can streamline the auditing workflow by reducing operational auditors and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in operational costs.

"In healthcare, regulations and compliance requirements change faster than health plans can keep up with at times. If compliance teams don't have full visibility into the data, penalties can severely impact the company's costs and overall bottom line," commented Debbie Hill, Director of Care Management of Vital Data Technology. "Affinitē Appeals and Grievances was developed to automate processes and decrease the workload of the compliance teams so regulatory reporting becomes automated and easier on every stakeholder involved."

Affinitē Appeals and Grievances also focuses on the user experience and ease-of-use with one-click compliance reports and comes with a convenient mobile app for managers to see progress on the go. Additionally, Affinitē AG simplifies regulatory reporting as users can submit formatted CMS reports and universe in one click

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, Ai, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud-based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions and acts as a single source of truth for all healthcare information. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatechnology.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

