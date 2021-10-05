Vital Data Technology Launches Affinitē Insights™ for Near Real-Time Gap Closure to Speed Up Targeted Intervention and Support Value-Based Care Models

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a data science-driven healthcare solutions leader, announces today the release of Affinitē Insights: Care Gaps (Affinitē IN). Affinitē IN generates daily data files that health plans can use to identify members with open gaps in care in near real-time. Affinitē IN leverages sourced and endorsed measures to provide health plans a more standardized and industry-accepted strategy to care gaps. With this tool, health plans can close care gaps faster while reducing provider abrasion and increasing departmental collaboration, which promotes a more member-centric approach to closing gaps in care.

"One of the biggest struggles that health plans face right now with closing care gaps is getting the accurate information at the right time," commented Matt D'Ambrosia, President and CEO of Vital Data Technology. "Closing care gaps is all about the speed and accuracy of the data, so that's what we prioritized with Affinitē Insights. The ultimate goal is to enable more preventive care so health plans can inspire a more individualized touch that's tailored to the person and not just the condition."

Affinitē IN ingests comprehensive pre-adjudicated claims data, leading to less lag time in which the health plans receive information as the adjudication process could take longer than 30 days. Additionally, health plans have the flexibility of feeding these care gap insights into any workflow or environment, making it easier to break down internal silos and focus on closing gaps year-round without using more internal resources.

Utilizing its configurable nature, health plans can integrate this care gap information with the Affinitē™ platform or any other dynamic system of their choice. By leveraging this inter-connectivity on a single, Ai-enabled platform, health plans get access to advanced automation capabilities and increased interoperability between different lines of business that's necessary to advance value-based care initiatives.

"Right now, health plans are experiencing delays in when to reach out to members about their care and treatments. So they're at a huge advantage when both the plan and providers get access to clear, accurate data in almost real-time," explained Kelly Cieciorka, Director of Quality Improvement at Vital Data Technology. "And if you consider a health plan's growth and revenue goals with value-based care and quality improvement, Affinitē IN is a necessary tool for fast, targeted intervention that can further those goals."

Affinitē IN: Care Gaps comes equipped with measures of care that have been sourced and endorsed by various agencies such as the Center for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS), the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the National Quality Forum (NQF), among others. The measures are reviewed annually to ensure the most up-to-date recommendations have been included.

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, Ai, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud-based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions and acts as a single source of truth for all healthcare information. With Affinitē as a single source of truth, all healthcare parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, go to www.vitaldatatechnology.com, contact them via email, or follow them on LinkedIn.

