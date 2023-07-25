Vital Data Technology's Affinitē Quality Improvement Solution Earns NCQA Certified Measures Status for HEDIS® Measurement Year 2023

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, a leading healthcare technology solutions provider, today announced that their Affinitē Quality Improvement (QI) solution has earned Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Certified Measures™ status from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Measurement Year (MY) 2023. This status marks the 12th consecutive year that Vital Data Technology has earned this certification, requiring rigorously tested solutions that improve health plans operational efficiency during the HEDIS season, and throughout the entire year.

NCQA certified measure status for HEDIS® measurement year 2023

"We are proud to have achieved our 12th consecutive year of NCQA HEDIS certification, once again validating our ongoing commitment to leveraging real-time data insights and advanced analytics to improve outcomes and lower costs for our health plan clients and their members," said Matt D'Ambrosia, CEO of Vital Data Technology.

This year's certification validates that over 90 HEDIS measures across six domains of care have passed the testing required to support health plans during the Measurement Year (MY) 2023 HEDIS reporting season. MY2023 marked a year of across-the-board HEDIS measure changes by NCQA, including improving health equity through expanded race and ethnicity data segmentation, more inclusive measure language, and social need screening and intervention.

Affinitē QI is a year-round HEDIS solution that provides end-to-end quality improvement for health plans seamlessly aligning quality management with care coordination, provider engagement, risk adjustment, and member activation. With no recertifications, health plans can anticipate a streamlined process with Vital Data Technology to stay ahead of HEDIS changes and deadlines and to achieve year-round insights.

"Our services continue to align with the industry's most rigorous clinical quality measurement processes, resulting in more timely identification of members and ultimately better outcomes for our clients," said Jenna Fitcher, Director of Quality at Vital Data Technology. "With this twelfth year of certification, all types of health plans can be confident they're getting the most accurate and rigorously tested quality measurement solution in the industry."

Vital Data Technology is also proud to be one of a select group of quality-measure software vendors in the country with full HEDIS and AMP Certification from NCQA. MY2023 AMP Certification is underway and set to be complete by September 15, 2023.

About Vital Data Technology

Vital Data Technology is transforming the healthcare ecosystem by empowering healthcare stakeholders with prescriptive insights to improve member health and lower costs. Vital Data Technology leverages embedded, real-time data science, AI, and analytics together to drive intelligent automation through their cloud based Affinitē platform. Affinitē connects all data sources to align quality, risk, utilization management, and care management solutions. With Affinitē as a single source of truth for all healthcare information, all parties can coordinate more efficient care interventions with a true 360-degree view of the member. For more information, visit the Vital Data Technology website.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.

