Vital Launches Real-Time Urgent Care Platform That Elevates Patient Experience and Boosts Satisfaction -- No App or Login Required

CLAYMONT, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital today announced the launch of Vital Urgent Care, an AI-powered platform that provides patients in urgent care settings with real-time updates, accurate wait times, education, and personalized guidance -- without requiring downloads or login credentials.

Built on Vital's proven emergency department success with their flagship solution, Vital Emergency (formerly named ERAdvisor), Vital Urgent Care empowers patients from check-in through discharge with an interactive, mobile-friendly interface that requires only a simple text message link to access. Patients can view their current wait times, track their place in line, follow real-time care updates, review test results, and receive tailored instructions -- all seamlessly integrated with leading electronic health records (EHRs) such as Veradigm (formerly Allscripts), Cerner, EPIC, and Meditech.

Vital Urgent Care transforms what has long been a frustrating wait into a guided, transparent journey. Leveraging real-time EHR data, the system predicts wait times with over 94% accuracy, provides step-by-step updates, and delivers multimedia education matched to the patient's reason for the visit — such as cold and flu, rashes, or back pain — entirely without staff intervention.

No Apps, Passwords, or Barriers to Use

Vital's adoption rates far surpass those of similar tools because the experience is frictionless. When a new visit is detected in the EHR, the patient automatically receives a secure SMS with a unique link. After confirming their last name and date of birth, they gain instant access to their personalized visit dashboard — no downloads, usernames, or passwords required.

This simplicity has led to industry-leading adoption rates of 60%, even as high as 78% for a leading children's hospital in Southern California.

"During our pilot of Vital Urgent Care, we saw adoption rates that far exceeded expectations," said the CIO of a leading U.S. health system. "More than half of all urgent care patients — 57% — actively engaged with the platform, and one in four clicked through to follow-up care. That follow-up retention keeps patients within the health system, driving both loyalty and revenue."

Driving Patient Loyalty, Satisfaction, and Retention

Vital's AI-powered communication tools have been shown to raise average Google ratings for hospitals from 2.7 to 4.0 stars, while increasing follow-up appointments to affiliated clinics and health systems.

Beyond ratings, the system builds real patient loyalty. Each patient receives clear next steps — including where prescriptions were sent, when follow-up visits are due, and what test results mean — improving compliance and reducing readmissions.

"We focus on moments of acute need — urgent care, the ER, a hospital stay — when patients are anxious and craving clarity," said Aaron Patzer, CEO of Vital. "Vital Urgent Care enhances the visit for patients while saving staff time answering questions about wait times and lab results. Crucially, it also boosts clinic reputation in competitive markets and increases follow-up revenue by hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Empowering Clinicians and Patients Alike

Vital Urgent Care also saves clinicians and staff valuable time. For example, the system automatically notifies patients when lab results sent offsite have resulted, saving a follow-up phone call. Education is also automatically assigned using AI. Patient-friendly educational materials and lab explanations — available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Armenian, and Somali — help patients understand their care and test results, with video explainers for common labs and imaging. Hospitals can customize release timing for sensitive or critical results.

AI-generated discharge summaries transform lengthy medical documents into concise, actionable checklists. These summaries outline follow-up appointments, pharmacy instructions, new medications, and key "to-dos," promoting better patient adherence and improved outcomes.

About Vital

Vital ( Vital.io ) is an AI-powered patient experience company on a mission to make the patient journey better—for everyone. Real-time updates, predictive wait times, plain-language explanations of test results, and simplified discharge instructions all help patients feel valued and reassured. Because the experience matters as much as the medicine. Ranked by KLAS as #1 in patient experience, Vital achieves concrete results: 30–50% fewer LWOBS/AMA, 10–15% higher NPS, stronger HCAHPS scores, reduced ED bounce-back, and 10% lower 30-day readmissions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems, Vital provides a user-friendly interface that engages patients, resulting in 60%+ adoption rates, 5-10x higher than the competition. View our product overview .

