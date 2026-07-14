Vital Lyfe Announces Athlete Endorsement Partnership with World Champion Surfer John John Florence

Partnership Highlights Access, the Company's Portable Water Filtration System Designed for Off-Grid Living and Ocean Exploration

TORRANCE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Lyfe, a water technology company focused on universal water accessibility, today announced an athlete endorsement partnership with world champion surfer John John Florence to support the launch of Access, the company's first-generation portable water filtration system designed to deliver reliable, on-demand water from a wide range of natural sources, including seawater.

As one of the world's most recognized surfers and a lifelong ocean explorer, Florence represents the type of off-grid adventurer Vital Lyfe built Access for. Whether traveling by boat, living remotely, or spending extended time in marine environments, Florence understands firsthand the challenges of accessing clean drinking water away from traditional infrastructure.

"We see John John as the perfect partner because he authentically lives the lifestyle Access was designed to support," said Jonathan Criss, CEO and Co-Founder of Vital Lyfe. "It's a natural alignment between someone who depends on clean water in off-grid conditions and how our company is committed to making that access simpler and more universal. His perspective, credibility, and belief in the product help us tell a much bigger story about the future of water accessibility."

Vital Lyfe developed Access to address one of the world's most persistent challenges: reliable clean water anywhere. The portable system enables users to generate filtered water through a simple push-button process, removing the complexity and cost typically associated with desalination systems.

"John John represents exactly the kind of person we built Access for, someone who lives beyond traditional infrastructure and understands how critical reliable clean water is in remote environments," said Andrew Harner, COO and Co-Founder of Vital Lyfe. "He's spent his life on the ocean, navigating the same challenges we set out to solve, and immediately understood both the product's practical value and the larger mission behind it. Having someone of his caliber trust what we're building is a powerful validation of where Vital Lyfe is headed."

Florence, known for his global sailing expeditions and life spent on the water, currently relies on expensive desalination systems to support remote travel and ocean living. After learning about Vital Lyfe's vision for a more portable and accessible solution, he immediately recognized the product's potential for both adventurers and broader global water access.

"I'm excited to be a part of Vital Lyfe. We have traveled all over the world and we're always trying to source the best water filters we can," said John John Florence. "Whether we are on the boat and need to make fresh water from the ocean or being in a country where the tap water isn't drinkable– it's so cool to have a product that can do it all in Access. I can't wait to see where the team goes with this product and how we can help people access cleaner water around the world."

Access is currently available for pre-order with an $8 deposit and a retail price of $749, with deliveries expected later this year. The system is designed for applications including maritime use, off-grid exploration, rural living, and emergency response.

About Vital Lyfe

Vital Lyfe is a water technology company that builds scalable, portable water filtration systems designed to increase global access to clean water. By combining advanced engineering, efficient manufacturing, and a mission driven approach, Vital Lyfe is working to redefine how fresh water is produced and distributed around the world.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Vital Lyfe