Vital Named a Winner in 2026 Pinnacle Awards for AI Innovation

AI-powered patient experience platform recognized for redefining hospital communication

CLAYMONT, Del., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital has been honored as a winner in the 2026 Pinnacle Awards, which celebrate excellence in AI innovation, engineering, enterprise transformation, industry impact, responsible AI, and leadership.

Vital earned recognition as the Diamond winner in the category of Next Gen Digital Health AI for fundamentally redefining how hospitals communicate with patients during high-stress moments of care.

"We're proud of this recognition, because it supports our approach to common sense use of AI in the hospital setting," said Justin Schrager, MD, founder and Chief Medical Officer, Vital. "We believe this technology delivers its greatest value when it democratizes the care process and simplifies the complex and anxiety-provoking experience of being in the hospital for patients directly. I have had the opportunity to work with some fantastic, forward-thinking health systems, and I am excited for what comes next."

While many digital health tools add portals, apps, or workflows that increase complexity, Vital delivers an AI-powered patient experience platform that removes friction entirely by meeting patients where they already are: on their mobile phones via secure text messaging, with no downloads or logins required.

Vital's core innovation lies in transforming emergency department, inpatient, and urgent care visits into guided, understandable journeys. Using AI, Vital's platform provides real-time wait-time predictions, plain-language explanations of test results, step-by-step care updates, and simplified discharge instructions.

This approach adapts healthcare to patients, rather than forcing patients to adapt to healthcare systems, ensuring accessibility across age groups, languages, and levels of digital literacy.

The Pinnacle Awards honor follows the launch of Vital Guard™, an AI-based, EHR-connected solution that reads clinical documentation and radiology reports to help health systems identify and communicate incidental findings to patients.

Winners of the 2026 Pinnacle Awards reflect the full maturity of the AI ecosystem, from foundational model breakthroughs and scalable infrastructure to enterprise transformation and global human impact.

"The 2026 Artificial Intelligence winners represent the highest level of innovation, responsibility, and real-world performance in AI today," said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. "These organizations and leaders are not only advancing technology — they are defining how AI will shape industries, economies, and society."

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About Vital

Vital (Vital.io) is an AI-powered patient experience company on a mission to make the patient journey better—for everyone. Real-time updates, predictive wait times, plain-language explanations of test results, and simplified discharge instructions all help patients feel valued and reassured. Because the experience matters as much as the medicine. Ranked by KLAS as #1 in patient experience, Vital achieves concrete results: 30–50% fewer LWOBS/AMA, 10–15% higher NPS, stronger HCAHPS scores, reduced ED bounce-back, and 10% lower 30-day readmissions. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing EHR systems, Vital provides a user-friendly interface that engages patients, resulting in 60%+ adoption rates, 5-10x higher than the competition. View our product overview.

Media Contact:

Supreme Communications for Vital

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SOURCE Vital