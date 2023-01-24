Vital Pet Life Takes Traceability to The Next Level by Announcing ORIVO Certification

The ORIVO certification guarantees evidence-based transparency of Vital Pet Life's Fish Oils

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Pet Life is proud to be the first US-based pet wellness company to demonstrate the traceability of its brand's fish oils through ORIVO's certification. The ORIVO verification process ensures:

An NMR-based (nuclear magnetic resonance) laboratory test verifying Vital Pet Life's fish oils' authenticity based on species and geographic origin

A continued trust through transparency relationship with pet consumers concerned with pet food safety and labeling

"At Vital Pet Life, we see our customers living more intentionally, creating a healthier future for themselves, their families, and the planet. We're aligned with these values. Our ethos of trust through transparency drives our organizational commitments and choices. We know that 86% of pet owners want transparency when it comes to feeding their pets. They are examining labels, seeking ingredients and brands they know and trust. By becoming ORIVO certified, we continue to provide fish oils to the pet industry that are guaranteed, tested, and approved," said Donie Yamamoto, founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life.

Based in Molde, Norway, ORIVO is the only company in the world providing this type of third-party evidence-based transparency. Based on 20 years of research, the technology developed by ORIVO verifies fish oils' authenticity based on species and geographic origin.

The need for such analytical evidence is on a rise, according to CEO of ORIVO, Svein Erik Haugmo: "We live in a world where supply chains are getting more complex, and raw material cost is increasing rapidly, partly due to ingredient shortage. It is no secret that this can force brands and their suppliers to look outside their usual, secure supply chains, potentially opening the door for economically motivated adulteration of higher valued goods. When screening the market for adulteration, we find as much as 40-50 % of products containing other ingredients than those claimed on the label. This is a dangerous game because it is a clear trend that today's pet owners demand to know what and why and seek brands who answer these questions. Vital Pet Life is indeed such a brand, and it is fantastic to be the proving part of VPL´s traceability strategy!"

About Vital Pet Life – Vital Pet Life, a certified WBENC woman-owned business, is ranked number 1514 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017 after moving to the US from the Philippines six years earlier. Of the selection of products offered by Vital Pet Life, their hero products are salmon oil and fish oil. Vital Pet Life's mission is sustainability, transparency, and animal advocacy. Find out more at VitalPetLife.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

