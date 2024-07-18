Vital Proteins® Debuts First-Ever Targeted Beauty Offerings for Hair and Skin

The introduction of Vital Proteins Hair Complex and Vital Proteins Skin Complex comes amid a beauty supplement boom, attributed to the rising self-care movement. These new consumer-obsessed innovations answer to a greater overall desire among people to "look" their best from the inside out – a foundational pillar of the Vital Proteins brand.

"Wellness today means many different things – it's no longer a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, which means we needed to critically look at our solutions to evolve and expand too," said Jill Abbott, General Manager at Vital Proteins. "Consumers were telling us they wanted a simplified way to address their biggest beauty pain points. And because we're motivated to help people look their best from within, we specifically designed our new Hair & Skin Complexes using functional ingredients that target these concerns – along with the collagen they know and love."

Introducing: A New "Mane" Attraction

Hair health is the leading reason nearly 40 percent of women take a vitamin like biotin or collagen – even both, in many cases.2 Vital Proteins Hair Complex was developed to provide a simplified and effective hair care solution that nourishes locks from within.**

Featuring a unique blend of LustrivaTM, a biotin complex, and the brand's best-selling Collagen Peptides, Vital Proteins Hair Complex is formulated with high-quality, scientifically-backed ingredients clinically shown to help grow thicker and fuller hair in as little as three months (12 weeks).** Suitable for all hair types, the new supplement is designed to help with supporting overall hair quality.**

Vital Proteins Hair Complex is an easy way to achieving more good hair days. That's because unlike some other supportive hair solutions, the formulation is designed to be consumed just once daily in a powder format – zero pills required. Simply mix a serving into the beverage you were already going to drink, and you have yourself your new hair care "regimen"! Hair, yes.

Topical Skincare is So Typical

Achieving a glowing complexion is equally as important to men and women – but many aren't familiar with the right products to use.3 New Vital Proteins Skin Complex offers a seamless way to target many of the top skin concerns in a single clinically-formulated supplement.

Made from an innovative blend of Holimel® melon juice concentrate, Verisol® Collagen Peptides, Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, the new offering helps to support a youthful appearance from the inside out – distinguishing it from other skin care products on the market.**^ A once-daily serving of Vital Proteins Skin Complex as part of your skin care routine is designed to help with achieving a glowy, radiant complexion.

Love the sun? Think of Vital Proteins Skin Complex as SPF's new BFF. The inclusion of Holimel® offers a new way to help support healthy skin after sun exposure.**^^ The new formulation also helps with diminishing fine lines and wrinkles, boosting skin elasticity and hydration and offers nourishing antioxidants through the purposeful inclusion of ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C and collagen.** Talk about a tag team effort.

Vital Proteins Hair Complex and Vital Proteins Skin Complex are both Whole30® approved, made without gluten and dairy and contain no artificial sugars or sweeteners. The products are now available on VitalProteins.com, Amazon and in Walmart stores for an MSRP of $29.99 – with expansion to additional national retailers later this summer (prices may vary).

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest from Vital Proteins, please visit vitalproteins.com or follow @vitalproteins on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, provides premium collagen-based products and beauty supplements to help people get more out of life. As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products enable everybody with a body to look, feel and move their best.**^ Founded in 2013, the brand has grown to be the leader in collagen by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery stores, chain drug stores and natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

