Vital Proteins® Expands into Fast-Growing Colostrum Category

The new supplements are intentionally designed to fit seamlessly into existing routines. A daily serving of Vital Proteins Colostrum, which equates to three capsules, can be taken all at once or divided throughout the day – consumed with or without food. The best part? There's no dry scooping required. Vital Proteins® Colostrum Capsules also offer a calf-first promise – meaning they are made only using the excess colostrum a cow produces, to ensure growing calves are well-fed first, before the superfood is diverted for other uses.

Vital Proteins® Colostrum Capsules are an ideal way to enhance any wellness routine – something that is top-of-mind for many with the start of a new year. The new offering makes the perfect sidekick to daily usage of Vital Proteins® Collagen Peptides, which offers support for hair, skin, nails, bones and joints.**^ Vital Proteins Colostrum and Collagen Peptides offer different health benefits and can each be taken daily to support your best self. In fact, they make quite a dynamic duo.

"Vital Proteins has always been motivated by helping people to look, feel and move their best. With more than 60 percent of U.S. consumers using supplements for their digestive health, there was a clear opportunity to level up that commitment with our new Colostrum Capsules," said Chris Brody, Senior Director of Marketing, Vital Proteins. "We have a good 'gut feeling' about delivering on more of the benefits people are seeking with our entrance into this thriving segment, and offering both collagen and non-collagen users alike a new way to manage their health and wellness."

Vital Proteins® Colostrum Capsules are now available on VitalProteins.com and the Vital Proteins Amazon storefront for an MSRP of $45.00 for a 90 count bottle.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, provides premium collagen-based products and wellness supplements that enable people to look, feel and move their best.**^ As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins products help people to get more out of life. The brand has grown to be the leader in collagen by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business – and achieved B Corp™ certification in 2022. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery and chain drug stores as well as natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

^Results may vary. Various studies have suggested benefits following daily consumption of collagen peptides for several months. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and more information.

Vital Proteins® is a registered trademark.

