Vital Proteins Pushes The Sports Nutrition Category With Collagen-Based Line Of Powdered Blends And On-The-Go Beverages

Fuel every movement with Vital Performance™ PreWAVE, a uniquely tailored pre-workout that's packed with functional ingredients to help conquer larger-than-life fitness goals. Collagen Peptides and branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) work to support muscles and joints while creatine nitrate and elevATP® support enhanced power output. Plus, caffeine from Coffeeberry® extract acts as an energy booster to keep you going strong.** PreWAVE will be available in five flavors: Passion Fruit, Guava Lime, Watermelon Blueberry, Lemon Grape, and Yuzu Clementine.

Vital Performance ™ RecoveryWAVE Powder (23.8 oz, 21 servings)

20g Collagen * 8g EAA * 5g BCAA * 4g Sugar * Vitamins C, B2 & B6 * Taurine & Glutamine

Vital Performance™ RecoveryWAVE is here to help keep you in the game with its uniquely designed formula to proactively support muscle and joint health. Collagen Peptides, essential amino acids (EAA) and branched chain amino acids (BCAA) help maximize muscle protein and collagen synthesis, while glutamine helps support the increased demand caused by intense training.** Electrolytes, Himalayan sea salt and taurine replenish minerals lost during exercise. RecoveryWAVE will be available in five flavors: Passion Fruit, Guava Lime, Watermelon Blueberry, Lemon Grape, and Yuzu Clementine.

Vital Performance™ Recover Drink (24 oz, 1 serving)

20g Collagen * 5g EAA * 3G BCAA

Get back to your best self post workout thanks to Vital Performance™ Recover, a first of its kind collagen-fueled beverage. Packed with 20g of collagen, this lightly flavored grab-and-go option has essential amino acids (EAA), branched-chain amino acids (BCAA), and vitamins C, B2 & B6. Added glutamine replenishes lost reserves from a great sweat session, while electrolytes, Himalayan sea salt and taurine replenish lost minerals. Only lightly sweetened with coconut water and monk fruit, this beverage certainly stands apart from other super sweet options on the market.** Vital Performance Recover will be available in three flavors: Yuzu Clementine, Blackberry Lime, and Citrus Fruits.

Vital Performance™ Sleep Powder (6.5 oz, 20 servings)

400mg GABA * 230mg Magnesium Glycinate * 200mg L-Theanine * 50mg L-Tryptophan

Sleep quality before and after exercise dramatically impacts performance and recovery. Get a restful night's sleep with this relaxing combo of L-theanine, GABA, and magnesium glycinate. Wake up restored to conquer the next training session.** Vital Performance™ Sleep will be available in three flavors: Orange Vanilla, Apple Cinnamon and Blueberry Lemon.

Vital Performance products are available online and will be available in Whole Foods Markets nationwide at the end of December 2019. Whole Foods Market will also exclusively sell Guava Lime PreWAVE and Guava Lime RecoveryWAVE nationwide at the end of December 2019.

ABOUT VITAL PROTEINS®

Vital Proteins' whole food-based, collagen-boosting collection was created to nourish those who seek a life without limits and a path to natural, youthful vibrancy. Vital Proteins' products contain better for you sources of essential proteins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. Get the most out of every day with great-tasting collagen-based nutrition that promotes overall health and wellness from the inside out.** For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

