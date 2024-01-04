Vital Proteins Rolls Out Refreshed "For Everybody with a Body" National Brand Campaign

Amidst the constant stream of health and wellness trends and innovations capturing headlines, it can be hard to decipher between what's real and what's hype. That's why this year's Vital Proteins "For Everybody with a Body" brand campaign takes a real-life approach to portraying the benefits of collagen supplementation, which supports the body's mobility structures like the bones and joints, as well as boosting hair, skin and nail health.**^

Whether it's a multi-tasking mother closing the car trunk with her leg to an older woman lifting heavy weights to a father who is being pummeled by his young son in a wholesome moment, the Vital Proteins creative features real, diverse individuals partaking in both ordinary and extraordinary activities to underscore the brand's commitment to helping people look, feel and move their best.**^ + Collagen peptides are a wellness essential that benefit everybody with a body, because after 30, the human body's ability to naturally produce collagen can drop by up to 1 percent per year. A daily dose of collagen supplements can help to promote a youthful appearance from the inside out and support the body doing more of the things it wants to do.**^

"We were pleased with the positive lifts in brand and category awareness among consumers in response to last year's 'For Everybody with a Body' campaign and saw an opportunity to continue what we started," said Jill Abbott, General Manager at Vital Proteins. "Whether you're new to Vital Proteins or a current user, we want people to recognize the benefits that can come from using collagen peptides in everyday life. Transparency has always been a north star for our business, which is why our latest campaign push portrays how daily collagen use can help people get more out of life."

The campaign refresh comes at the beginning of the New Year, a time when wellness goals are top-of-mind, and is supported with fully integrated omnichannel efforts, including linear TV, streaming, online video, audio, social media, influencer content, PR support and retail media. To amplify campaign messaging, Vital Proteins is also hosting a three-day pop-up activation, "The Everybody Experience," in partnership with Well+Good at the House of Good in Los Angeles, CA from January 5-7. Open to the public, the educational playscape is rooted in demystifying the benefits of collagen through fun immersive experiences and product sampling opportunities.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins®, a Nestlé Health Science brand, provides premium collagen-based products to help people get more out of life. As a champion for better and realistic wellness, Vital Proteins collagen products enable everybody with a body to look, feel and move their best.**^ Founded in 2013, the brand has grown to be the leader in collagen by putting transparency and quality ingredients at the forefront of its business. Today, Vital Proteins can be found in mass retailers, grocery stores, chain drug stores and natural food markets in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com.

About Nestlé Health Science

Nestlé Health Science, a leader in the science of nutrition, is a globally managed business unit of Nestlé. We are committed to redefining the management of health, offering an extensive portfolio of science-based consumer health, medical nutrition, pharmaceutical therapies, and vitamin and supplement brands. Our extensive research network provides the foundation for products that empower healthier lives through nutrition. Headquartered in Switzerland, we have more than 12,000 employees around the world, with products available in more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.nestlehealthscience.com.

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending is 8/28/2023.

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Results may vary. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for more information.

+We want you to dream big, but just taking collagen peptides does not mean you'll be able to do the stuff featured in this creative.

